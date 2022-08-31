Log in
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:29 2022-08-31 am EDT
5344.00 JPY   -0.72%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

08/31/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Press Information

MHI Announces Changes in Executive-level Personnel
2022-08-31

Tokyo, August 31, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced the following executive-level personnel changes effective September 30 and October 1, 2022.

1.Newly Appointed

Date Name New position Current position
Oct.1 Takashi Kubo Senior Vice President,
Chief Regional Officer, China,
President of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (China) Co., Ltd. 		Adviser,
Business Strategy Office

2.Retiring of Senior Vice President

Date Name New position Current position
Sep.30 Kaoru Aoki Retiring Senior Vice President,
Chief Regional Officer, China,
President of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (China) Co., Ltd.

3.Change of Senior Vice President and Senior Fellow

Date Name New position Current position
Oct.1 Tomoaki Omura Senior Fellow,
Senior General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office 		Senior Fellow,
Senior General Manager,
Technology Strategy Office
Oct.1 Hiroshi Arakawa Senior Fellow,
General Manager,
Digital Innovation Headquarters,
General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office 		Senior Vice President,
Senior General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 921 B 28 266 M 28 266 M
Net income 2023 136 B 979 M 979 M
Net Debt 2023 715 B 5 152 M 5 152 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 1 807 B 13 026 M 13 026 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 90,2%
