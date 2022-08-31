MHI Announces Changes in Executive-level Personnel
2022-08-31
Tokyo, August 31, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced the following executive-level personnel changes effective September 30 and October 1, 2022.
1.Newly Appointed
Date
Name
New position
Current position
Oct.1
Takashi Kubo
Senior Vice President,
Chief Regional Officer, China,
President of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (China) Co., Ltd.
Adviser,
Business Strategy Office
2.Retiring of Senior Vice President
Date
Name
New position
Current position
Sep.30
Kaoru Aoki
Retiring
Senior Vice President,
Chief Regional Officer, China,
President of Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (China) Co., Ltd.
3.Change of Senior Vice President and Senior Fellow
Date
Name
New position
Current position
Oct.1
Tomoaki Omura
Senior Fellow,
Senior General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office
Senior Fellow,
Senior General Manager,
Technology Strategy Office
Oct.1
Hiroshi Arakawa
Senior Fellow,
General Manager,
Digital Innovation Headquarters,
General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office
Senior Vice President,
Senior General Manager,
Growth Strategy Office
