Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

London, September 13, 2022

Primetals Technologies to convert and modernize hot-dip galvanizing lines for voestalpine

Will improve strength and dimensional range of cold-rolled strip

cold-rolled strip Electrical components, automation, and drive technology to be modernized

Implementation to take place during shutdown periods

Recently, Austrian steel producer voestalpine placed an order with Primetals Technologies for adapting and expanding the existing electrical, drive, and automation systems as part of the rebuild of hot-dip galvanizing line No. 4 at voestalpines' steel plant in Linz, Austria. Thanks to this investment, the plant will be able to produce steel grades with higher strengths, improved elongation values, and a wider range of dimensions for the automotive industry.

voestalpine has also tasked Primetals Technologies with the modernization of the electrical and automation systems at hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3. This project will drastically improve drives, CPUs, the fieldbus system, and safety equipment. In addition, integration into the process control system PCS7 will be improved.

Lower CO2 footprint

By rebuilding and expanding hot-dip galvanizing line No. 4, voestalpine will be able to support the automotive industry in manufacturing even safer cars. The CO2 footprint of automobiles can, at the same time, be reduced by producing lighter car bodies while maintaining the same formability. Primetals Technologies will adapt and expand the existing electrical, drive, and automation systems to meet the new requirements. As part of the contract, Primetals Technologies will also assemble provided components such as power transformers and inductors.

Modernizing hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3

The availability of spare parts is running out for aging drive controls and the automation technology of hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3 at voestalpine's site in Linz. Therefore, Primetals Technologies was contracted to modernize more than 300 drive feeds, equip the automation units with new CPUs, and install a new fieldbus system. Additionally, the plant's safety system will be brought up to the latest standards.