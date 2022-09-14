Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:49 2022-09-14 pm EDT
5223.00 JPY   +0.33%
09/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/14Nikkei 225 Down 2.8% on Wall Street Cues, Central Bank Outlook
MT
09/12Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% On Tourism Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

09/14/2022 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

London, September 13, 2022

Primetals Technologies to convert and modernize hot-dip galvanizing lines for voestalpine

  • Will improve strength and dimensional range of cold-rolled strip
  • Electrical components, automation, and drive technology to be modernized
  • Implementation to take place during shutdown periods

Recently, Austrian steel producer voestalpine placed an order with Primetals Technologies for adapting and expanding the existing electrical, drive, and automation systems as part of the rebuild of hot-dip galvanizing line No. 4 at voestalpines' steel plant in Linz, Austria. Thanks to this investment, the plant will be able to produce steel grades with higher strengths, improved elongation values, and a wider range of dimensions for the automotive industry.

voestalpine has also tasked Primetals Technologies with the modernization of the electrical and automation systems at hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3. This project will drastically improve drives, CPUs, the fieldbus system, and safety equipment. In addition, integration into the process control system PCS7 will be improved.

Lower CO2 footprint

By rebuilding and expanding hot-dip galvanizing line No. 4, voestalpine will be able to support the automotive industry in manufacturing even safer cars. The CO2 footprint of automobiles can, at the same time, be reduced by producing lighter car bodies while maintaining the same formability. Primetals Technologies will adapt and expand the existing electrical, drive, and automation systems to meet the new requirements. As part of the contract, Primetals Technologies will also assemble provided components such as power transformers and inductors.

Modernizing hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3

The availability of spare parts is running out for aging drive controls and the automation technology of hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3 at voestalpine's site in Linz. Therefore, Primetals Technologies was contracted to modernize more than 300 drive feeds, equip the automation units with new CPUs, and install a new fieldbus system. Additionally, the plant's safety system will be brought up to the latest standards.

Primetals Technologies, Limited

Chiswick Park, Building 11, 566

A joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners

Chiswick High Road

Communications

W4 5YS London

United Kingdom

Press reference number: PR2022072590en

Page 1/3

A part of the process control system, PCS7, the software library "PTLib", developed by Primetals Technologies, will be used for both plants. PTLib contains numerous function blocks for treatment plants and is continuously maintained, upgraded, and versioned to match the PCS7 versions.

Meticulously planned pit stops

The entire modernization and conversion work on the two hot-dip galvanizing lines is carried out during planned shutdown periods. The time frame is only a few days in length. These "pit stops" require meticulous preparations and perfect coordination of all staff involved. As far as possible, technical problems must be identified and avoided in advance.

A leading steel producer

In this project, experience gained from many years of collaboration between voestalpine and Primetals Technologies during numerous modernization projects for strip processing lines will be utilized. In the early 2000s, the two hot-dip galvanizing lines were assembled and equipped with electrics, drive technology, strip travel mechanics, and automation. Over the years, the Simatic PCS7 system, among other systems, was continuously upgraded.

One of Europe's leading steel producers, voestalpine supplies high-quality hot- and cold-rolled as well as electrolytically galvanized, hot-dip galvanized, organically coated, and electrical steel strip for the automotive, electrical, household appliance, and manufacturing industries. The steel producer operates a fully integrated steel plant in Linz, Austria, with all process stages at one location: coke plant, blast furnace, meltshop, hot and cold rolling mill, and galvanizing and strip coating facilities.

One of the two hot-dip galvanizing lines that Primetals Technologies is modernizing on behalf of voestalpine. Copyright: voestalpine AG. Source: voestalpine.com

Primetals Technologies, Limited

Chiswick Park, Building 11, 566

A joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners

Chiswick High Road

Communications

W4 5YS London

United Kingdom

Press reference number: PR2022072590en

Page 2/3

This press release and a press picture are available at www.primetals.com/press/

Contact for journalists:

Björn Westin, Press Officer press@primetals.com

Follow us on social media: linkedin.com/company/primetals facebook.com/primetals twitter.com/primetals

Primetals Technologies, Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a pioneer and world leader in the fields of engineering, plant building, and the provision of lifecycle services for the metals industry. The company offers a complete technology, product, and services portfolio that includes integrated electrics and automation, digitalization, and environmental solutions. This covers every step of the iron and steel production chain-from the raw materials to the finished product-and includes the latest rolling solutions for the nonferrous metals sector. Primetals Technologies is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners, with around 7,000 employees worldwide. To learn more about Primetals Technologies, visit the company website www.primetals.com.

Primetals Technologies, Limited

Chiswick Park, Building 11, 566

A joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners

Chiswick High Road

Communications

W4 5YS London

United Kingdom

Press reference number: PR2022072590en

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 02:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
09/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/14Nikkei 225 Down 2.8% on Wall Street Cues, Central Bank Outlook
MT
09/12Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% On Tourism Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
09/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/06Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL Acquire AiP for LCO2 Carrier from DNV under Joint Devel..
AQ
09/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/05Mitsubishi Power's State-of-the-Art M701JAC Gas Turbine Exceeds 8,000 Actual Operating ..
AQ
09/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 932 B 27 541 M 27 541 M
Net income 2023 138 B 966 M 966 M
Net Debt 2023 711 B 4 978 M 4 978 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 1 748 B 12 242 M 12 242 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 206,00 JPY
Average target price 5 520,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.94.17%12 017
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.09%613 279
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.28%124 620
SIEMENS AG-31.52%82 673
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-20.27%77 680
3M COMPANY-30.05%66 720