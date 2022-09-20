Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-09-20 am EDT
5212.00 JPY   +2.28%
09/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/14Nikkei 225 Down 2.8% on Wall Street Cues, Central Bank Outlook
MT
09/12Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% On Tourism Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

09/20/2022 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Information

MHIEC Receives Order from Nagasaki City to Rebuild Superannuated Waste-to-Energy Plant
-- Contract Also Includes Operation & Maintenance Services of New Facility for 20 Years --
2022-09-20

SHARE

･ Two stoker-type incinerators will provide waste processing capacity of 210 tpd
･ Lighter environmental footprint and enhanced generation efficiency will contribute to Nagasaki's quest to become "zero carbon city"

Nagasaki Shin-Higashi Waste-to-Energy Plant

Tokyo, September 20, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from the Nagasaki Municipal Government for rebuilding and operation & maintenance of the city's Shin-Higashi (New East) Waste-to-Energy Plant. The order calls for installation of two stoker-type incinerators(Note1) collectively capable of processing 210 tonnes per day (tpd), to replace the superannuated Higashi (East) Waste-to-Energy Plant (300 tpd) originally designed and built by MHI and operated since 1988. Under the DBO(Note2) contract, MHIEC will also take charge of providing operation & maintenance services the new plant for a period of 20 years. The contract is valued at 27.59 billion yen (tax excluded), with operation startup scheduled for April 2026.

The rebuilt facility will employ state-of-the-art technology for municipal waste processing. Besides two stoker-type incinerators each having a processing capacity of 105 tpd, the plant will have a lighter environmental footprint enabled by reduced CO2 emissions, and provide power generation of high efficiency. Heat energy generated during waste processing will be used to supply high-temperature water to the nearby Nagasaki Higashi Park Community Facility and because power supply will be sustainable even during times of disaster, the new facility will function as a local energy center. A rooftop plant and flower garden will also be created as a greening measure to combat global warming. Taken together, these features will make for an environmentally friendly public facility that will advance Nagasaki's quest to be a "zero carbon city" achieving full decarbonization by 2050.

Bidding for the Shin-Higashi Waste-to-Energy Plant reconstruction project adopted a comprehensive evaluation method taking into consideration not only the bid price but also factors such as technological strengths and operating expertise. In constructing and operating the new facility, MHIEC will work closely with a group of five local companies in Nagasaki city.

MHIEC succeeded to MHI's environmental protection business in 2008, taking over its accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems and abundant expertise in the construction and operation & maintenance of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas. Based on this robust track record, the company is well positioned to propose comprehensive solutions encompassing all aspects from plant construction to operation & maintenance under DBO contract, and it can also respond to needs for after-sales servicing and maintenance. Going forward, MHIEC will continue to seek orders expansion worldwide through proactive offering of proposals for enhancing the efficiency of existing facilities, making incinerators more advanced through AI and IoT supported remote monitoring and automated operation, and lowering life-cycle costs (LCC).

  • 1A stoker incinerator is the most widely adopted type of furnace used in waste-to-energy plants. Waste is combusted as it moves along on a fire grate made of heat-resistant castings.
  • 2Under a DBO (design, build, operate) contract, a local agency or other public body procures necessary funding and entrusts a facility's design, construction and operation responsibilities to a private company while retaining its ownership.
Tags: waste to energy plant,energy saving
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
09/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/14Nikkei 225 Down 2.8% on Wall Street Cues, Central Bank Outlook
MT
09/12Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% On Tourism Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
09/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/06Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL Acquire AiP for LCO2 Carrier from DNV under Joint Devel..
AQ
09/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
09/05Mitsubishi Power's State-of-the-Art M701JAC Gas Turbine Exceeds 8,000 Actual Operating ..
AQ
09/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 957 B 27 627 M 27 627 M
Net income 2023 140 B 979 M 979 M
Net Debt 2023 788 B 5 499 M 5 499 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 1 711 B 11 943 M 11 943 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 096,00 JPY
Average target price 5 620,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.91.65%11 964
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-8.02%606 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.94%119 479
SIEMENS AG-34.41%79 306
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.72%72 800
3M COMPANY-34.35%64 583