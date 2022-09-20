Nagasaki Shin-Higashi Waste-to-Energy Plant

Tokyo, September 20, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from the Nagasaki Municipal Government for rebuilding and operation & maintenance of the city's Shin-Higashi (New East) Waste-to-Energy Plant. The order calls for installation of two stoker-type incinerators(Note1) collectively capable of processing 210 tonnes per day (tpd), to replace the superannuated Higashi (East) Waste-to-Energy Plant (300 tpd) originally designed and built by MHI and operated since 1988. Under the DBO(Note2) contract, MHIEC will also take charge of providing operation & maintenance services the new plant for a period of 20 years. The contract is valued at 27.59 billion yen (tax excluded), with operation startup scheduled for April 2026.

The rebuilt facility will employ state-of-the-art technology for municipal waste processing. Besides two stoker-type incinerators each having a processing capacity of 105 tpd, the plant will have a lighter environmental footprint enabled by reduced CO 2 emissions, and provide power generation of high efficiency. Heat energy generated during waste processing will be used to supply high-temperature water to the nearby Nagasaki Higashi Park Community Facility and because power supply will be sustainable even during times of disaster, the new facility will function as a local energy center. A rooftop plant and flower garden will also be created as a greening measure to combat global warming. Taken together, these features will make for an environmentally friendly public facility that will advance Nagasaki's quest to be a "zero carbon city" achieving full decarbonization by 2050.

Bidding for the Shin-Higashi Waste-to-Energy Plant reconstruction project adopted a comprehensive evaluation method taking into consideration not only the bid price but also factors such as technological strengths and operating expertise. In constructing and operating the new facility, MHIEC will work closely with a group of five local companies in Nagasaki city.

MHIEC succeeded to MHI's environmental protection business in 2008, taking over its accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems and abundant expertise in the construction and operation & maintenance of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas. Based on this robust track record, the company is well positioned to propose comprehensive solutions encompassing all aspects from plant construction to operation & maintenance under DBO contract, and it can also respond to needs for after-sales servicing and maintenance. Going forward, MHIEC will continue to seek orders expansion worldwide through proactive offering of proposals for enhancing the efficiency of existing facilities, making incinerators more advanced through AI and IoT supported remote monitoring and automated operation, and lowering life-cycle costs (LCC).