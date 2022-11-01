Notice of Revisions to Previously Announced Financial Results Forecast
Tokyo, November 1, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announces that revisions have been made to the Company's consolidated financial results forecast for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) released on May 12, 2022.
Revisions from Previous Forecast
(billion yen)
Revenue
Profit from Business Activities
Profit Before Income Taxes
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Per Share
Previously announced forecast (A)
3,900.0
200.0
190.0
120.0
357.46 yen
Revised forecast (B)
4,100.0
200.0
190.0
120.0
357.46 yen
Variance: B－A
200.0
－
－
－
Variance (%)
5.1%
－
－
－
FY2021 Actual
(for reference)
3,860.283
160.240
173.684
125.654
338.24 yen
Reasons for the revisions
The revenue forecast has been revised upward in reflection mainly of the actual results posted at FY2022Q2 and the current sharp weakening of the yen. No changes have been effected to the earlier forecasts for profit from business activities, profit before income taxes, or profit attributable to owners of parent announced on May 12.
Also, no change has been made to the year-end dividend per share forecast announced previously.
Caveat: Please note that the forecasts presented here have been made based on currently available information and data, and as such they involve risks and uncertainties. Also, the Company makes no assurances that the forecasts will be achieved.
For these reasons, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. Actual results may diverge broadly under the influence of a variety of critical factors: for example, economic circumstances impacting MHI Group's business areas, fluctuations in the value of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and movements in Japan's stock markets.
