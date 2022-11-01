Tokyo, November 1, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announces that revisions have been made to the Company's consolidated financial results forecast for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) released on May 12, 2022.

Revisions from Previous Forecast

(billion yen)

Revenue Profit from Business Activities Profit Before Income Taxes Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Per Share Previously announced forecast (A) 3,900.0 200.0 190.0 120.0 357.46 yen Revised forecast (B) 4,100.0 200.0 190.0 120.0 357.46 yen Variance: B－A 200.0 － － － Variance (%) 5.1% － － － FY2021 Actual

(for reference) 3,860.283 160.240 173.684 125.654 338.24 yen

Reasons for the revisions

The revenue forecast has been revised upward in reflection mainly of the actual results posted at FY2022Q2 and the current sharp weakening of the yen. No changes have been effected to the earlier forecasts for profit from business activities, profit before income taxes, or profit attributable to owners of parent announced on May 12.

Also, no change has been made to the year-end dividend per share forecast announced previously.

Caveat: Please note that the forecasts presented here have been made based on currently available information and data, and as such they involve risks and uncertainties. Also, the Company makes no assurances that the forecasts will be achieved.

For these reasons, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. Actual results may diverge broadly under the influence of a variety of critical factors: for example, economic circumstances impacting MHI Group's business areas, fluctuations in the value of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and movements in Japan's stock markets.