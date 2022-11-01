Advanced search
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

11/01/2022
Press Information

Notice of Revisions to Previously Announced Financial Results Forecast
2022-11-01

Tokyo, November 1, 2022 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announces that revisions have been made to the Company's consolidated financial results forecast for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) released on May 12, 2022.

Revisions from Previous Forecast

(billion yen)

Revenue Profit from Business Activities Profit Before Income Taxes Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Per Share
Previously announced forecast (A) 3,900.0 200.0 190.0 120.0 357.46 yen
Revised forecast (B) 4,100.0 200.0 190.0 120.0 357.46 yen
Variance: B－A 200.0
Variance (%) 5.1%
FY2021 Actual
(for reference) 		3,860.283 160.240 173.684 125.654 338.24 yen

Reasons for the revisions
The revenue forecast has been revised upward in reflection mainly of the actual results posted at FY2022Q2 and the current sharp weakening of the yen. No changes have been effected to the earlier forecasts for profit from business activities, profit before income taxes, or profit attributable to owners of parent announced on May 12.

Also, no change has been made to the year-end dividend per share forecast announced previously.

Caveat: Please note that the forecasts presented here have been made based on currently available information and data, and as such they involve risks and uncertainties. Also, the Company makes no assurances that the forecasts will be achieved.
For these reasons, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. Actual results may diverge broadly under the influence of a variety of critical factors: for example, economic circumstances impacting MHI Group's business areas, fluctuations in the value of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and movements in Japan's stock markets.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
