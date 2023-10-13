T he Ukrainian government and Primetals Technologies have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for rebuilding the Ukrainian steel industry

Collaboration aims to support the realization of green iron and steel production projects

Focus is on the full green value chain: agglomeration, ironmaking, and steelmaking as well as the supply of raw materials - for example, hydrogen

In the Summer of 2023, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in London, Primetals Technologies joined the Ukrainian government's platform for the green recovery of the metals industry in Ukraine. The conference was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who delivered his speech remotely.

Low-emissions steel

The platform for recovering the steel industry in Ukraine brings together major players in the iron and steel sphere to support the reconstruction. Even before the start of the war, there were plans for upgrading the Ukrainian steel industry. The country's geographical position will make it possible to feed European and global supply chains with low-carbon-emissions feedstock and steel products.

As a first step, Primetals Technologies will contribute to a feasibility study scheduled to complete in 2024.

"We are very pleased to support the Ukrainian government for the recovery of the Ukrainian steel industry," said Dr. Alexander Fleischanderl, Head of Green Steel and Senior Vice President at Primetals Technologies. "The steel plants in Ukraine have long played an important role on a European and a global level, and the iron and steel sector is central to Ukraine's economy. With the projected investments targeting the entire value chain, Ukraine is poised to become a global hub for green ironmaking and steelmaking."

A green value chain

In 2021, the iron and steel sector accounted for some ten percent of Ukraine's GDP, and represented the number one industry in terms of tax-related contributions. Also, it employed about 600,000 people. It is estimated that 20-40 billion dollars worth of investments will be needed to establish a green iron and steel value chain in Ukraine. These investments would encompass iron ore beneficiation and pelletizing, clean power and hydrogen production, green ironmaking and steelmaking facilities, and related infrastructure.