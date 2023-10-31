MHI Receives Order for Two Automated People Mover (APM) Systems at Orlando International Airport -- Contract Includes Replacement of Two Existing Train Lines and up to 30 Years of O&M Services --

・ Order follows new APM system delivery and APM replacement work completed in 2018, putting MHI APMs on all routes at MCO. ・ MHI Group's worldwide offices closely collaborate with one another to provide a complete range of high-added-value services, from APM systems to O&M

Orlando International Airport APM

Tokyo, October 31, 2023 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for the replacement of two existing Automated People Mover (APM)(Note) lines at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, Florida.

The contract, which also includes APM Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services, was awarded by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), MHI's US entity, and Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), an MHI Group company, which is responsible for APM O&M services at U.S. airports.

MCO consists of two main terminal buildings and five airside terminals. The newly awarded contract includes the replacement of the A2 and B4 APM routes, approximately 0.6 kilometers long each, connecting Terminals A and B with Airside Terminals 2 and 4. MHI will be in charge of the system design and vehicle manufacture. Twelve new cars (as four 3-car trains) will be manufactured at MHI's Mihara Machinery Works in Hiroshima Prefecture. After the new APM System is installed, CMSI will provide O&M services for up to 30 years (initial 10 years with two 10-year renewal options).

"We are proud to be continuing our nearly 10-year partnership with GOAA to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for the travelling public. We remain committed to the local Orlando community, as we further expand our collaboration with highly qualified local firms," said Kenji Terasawa, CEO of Engineering Solutions of MHI. "MHI is dedicated to continuing our record of success in the United States, especially here in the state of Florida where we already have six APMs in successful service operation."

"Providing more than 55 million passengers with reliable access between our terminals and gates is a key operational priority," said GOAA CEO Kevin J. Thibault. "We are looking forward to having this scope of work completed to greatly enhance the passenger experience, and we appreciate Mitsubishi's partnership to meet this priority."

As part of the contract previously awarded in 2014, MHI provided a new approximately 2.3 kilometers long APM System connecting MCO's Main Terminal with the new South Terminal. That contract also included the replacement of the existing A1 and B3 lines connecting the Main Terminal with Airside Terminals 1 and 3. After completion in 2018, CMSI commenced O&M services.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to work closely with its worldwide offices to provide services of high added value responding to customer needs, and supply new solutions such as the remote monitoring technology of "ΣSynX Supervision," MHI's digital innovation brand. In addition, through the provision of APM Systems - a clean transport mode that emits no CO 2 -, MHI Group aims to respond to regional aspirations around the globe with solutions that will contribute to economic development and enhanced transportation convenience, while simultaneously helping to realize a low-carbon society.

APMs are used worldwide to connect air terminals or function as transportation systems.in urban environments.

About Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI)

CMSI is a joint venture company formed by MHIA and Sumitomo Corporation. Since operations were inaugurated in January 2009, the company has provided O&M services for all APMs delivered by MHI Group to international airports in the United States (Miami, Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa), contributing to their stable and safe operation.