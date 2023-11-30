Bord Gáis Energy's Whitegate Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station in Cork, Ireland

LONDON, UK -- Wednesday 29 November, 2023 - Centrica plc and Mitsubishi Power Europe Limited ("Mitsubishi Power Europe") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development, construction, and operation of Europe's first-ever ammonia-fired power generation facility at Bord Gáis Energy's Whitegate Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station in Cork, Ireland.

The project is being led by Centrica through its Bord Gáis Energy and Centrica Energy businesses and Mitsubishi Power Europe and would become Europe's inaugural ammonia-fired power generation facility and one of only two such facilities in the world.

The utilisation of low carbon ammonia as a clean and sustainable fuel source for power generation has the potential to provide security of supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Low carbon ammonia has a higher volumetric density than hydrogen, enabling the utilisation of low carbon hydrogen in a form which is easy to transport and store, resulting in a fuel that can be combusted with no carbon emissions at point of use. Its use as a fuel is a promising long-term energy solution for the transition to a low-carbon energy value chain.

Bord Gáis Energy's facility at Whitegate CCGT power station would serve as a global demonstration site for ammonia-fired power generation technology, providing insight into the feasibility and scalability of low carbon ammonia as a green fuel and shaping the future of power generation worldwide, with low carbon ammonia being sourced through Centrica Energy's global trading network.

Following the signing of the MOU, the project team is being established to commence project feasibility assessments. Upon the successful outcome of this assessment, extensive local stakeholder engagement will commence.

Chris O'Shea, Group Chief Executive, Centrica said: "At Centrica we believe that all energy can be green energy and that this can also improve energy security. This is one of the many projects Centrica is working on to demonstrate how the hydrogen economy could work in practice. In this instance, we hope to be able to show how hydrogen could be stored and transported as low carbon ammonia, delivering cleaner energy for customers at the point of use. Centrica Energy continues to be a pioneer in supporting the development of these new international value chains and we're delighted to have the expertise of our partners in Mitsubishi Power in delivering the project".

Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power stated: "Mitsubishi Power is the frontrunner in the development of technology to enable the direct firing of ammonia for power generation, harnessing our 50-year pioneering experience in low carbon gas turbine and hydrogen fuel combustion technologies. This collaboration with Centrica Energy and Bord Gáis Energy for Europe's first ammonia-fired power generation facility demonstrates Mitsubishi Power's relentless commitment to pursue cutting-edge decarbonization solutions to meet the demand for electricity while transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future. It is truly a leap forward toward a cleaner, greener energy future, enabled by Europe's first ammonia-fired power generation facility utilising low carbon ammonia."