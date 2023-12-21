Enables wider range of services including manufacture of core equipment, repairs , and long-term maintenance work covering the complete production process

Refinement of both maintenance quality and support results in performance-related improvements for customers

Scope of services includes key components for EAF Quantum and Arvedi ESP

Primetals Technologies operates three service workshops in China, and recently, the facility located in Changxing, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, entered Phase 2 in a strategically planned extension that will further enhance the capabilities of Primetals Technologies' Metallurgical Services organization. On November 29, Primetals Technologies held a ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the Changxing workshop. Guests from the Changxing government, customer representatives, and members of Primetals Technologies' global executive management team participated in the opening festivities.

"Thanks to the startup of the Phase 2 facilities, Primetals Technologies will further expand its local service competences," said Tomislav Koledic, CEO of Primetals Technologies China. "We are now able to provide a wider range of services to meet the ever-changing customer and market requirements, including manufacturing of core equipment, repair, and long-term maintenance work. The range of these services covers the complete production chain, including steelmaking, casting, ESP plants, long rolling, flat rolling, and processing."

"As an OEM, Primetals Technologies is in a unique position," said Karl Purkarthofer, Global Head of Metallurgical Services at Primetals Technologies. "With the combination of our expertise in processes, technology, electrics and automation, maintenance, as well as upgrading and revamping, we are not only able to improve maintenance results but also to support our customers in their ambition to improve overall plant performance. All this goes hand in hand with our motto 'Next level services now'."

Extended upstream services capabilities

Established in 2019, the Changxing branch measures close to 13,000 square meters including the approximate 5,900 square meters added in phase 2. The scope of services now includes long rolling and flat rolling mills, continuous casters, the EAF Quantum, and Arvedi ESP lines. Additionally, the workshop now also acts as a platform for advanced condition monitoring and predictive maintenance services.

Thanks to the expanded facilities, Primetals Technologies now aims to expand its Metallurgical Services business across China, with a focus on further developing top-class services for upstream technologies.

New equipment and wider range of competencies allow Primetals Technologies to extend the range of services at the workshop in Changxing. The facility now offers services for the growing numbers of EAF Quantum plants in China -for example, the location executes maintenance work for key components in Primetals Technologies' scrap preheating system, as well as the EAF Quantum lance tip, an important part of the oxygen blowing and carbon injection processes. This part of the electric steelmaking plant is welded using different materials, which ensures high temperature resistance.

Top-class services for downstream lines

Refurbishment and key component manufacturing for long rolling and flat rolling mills are also part of the scope of services at the Changxing workshop. Morgoil oil-film bearings, which have an excellent reputation in China for its high quality and long lifetime, is an example of rolling equipment being refurbished at the workshop. Moreover, equipment from Arvedi ESP lines is regularly maintained at the Changxing location.

The Changxing service workshop is characterized by lean operations, the concept of smart manufacturing, and the implementation of energy-saving measures. Photovoltaic cells are installed on the roof and will provide 60 percent of the power required to run the facility.

A traditional lion dance performance at the opening ceremony of the extended Changxing workshop.

The opening ceremony at the Changxing workshop. Sixth from left: Tomislav Koledic, CEO of Primetals Technologies China; eight from left: Zheng Liang, Director of Changxing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee; tenth from left: Karl Purkarthofer, Global Head of Metallurgical Services at Primetals Technologies.

As part of the ceremony, the invited guests had the possibility to take a tour of the upgraded workshop.