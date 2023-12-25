SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023

Tokyo, December 25, 2023 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has issued an English-language edition of its SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023 (Note) (hereinafter, the "Databook"), an annual report summarizing non-financial information of MHI Group, on December 25th.

The Databook is an updated version of MHI's ESG DATABOOK, which was first published in 2018 to present detailed ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data. Viewed in conjunction with the MHI REPORT, a report integrating financial and non-financial information, the Databook provides the public with information on MHI's management strategies and other sustainability-related initiatives and their progress. Issuance of an English-language edition follows the release of the original Databook in Japanese in November.

In recent years, society has demanded that MHI Group make known its sustainability management strategies and other important policies. We gave the Databook new content to address this demand. We include a CEO message detailing the Group's actions and stance with respect to sustainability and expanded information on human capital management and human rights due diligence. Moreover, we included descriptions of the Group's efforts to strengthen its business continuity management (BCM), cyber security, and other areas of risk management by leveraging its technologies.

In addition, we changed the Databook's format to facilitate understanding of our sustainability initiatives and their progress among a wider range of stakeholders. We also revised the report's structure to provide systematic and easy-to-understand explanations with designs and links suitable for PC viewing.

MHI Group remains committed to presenting its efforts to address the various issues affecting society in an easily understandable manner to a broad range of stakeholders.