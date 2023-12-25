Official MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. press release
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
December 24, 2023 at 11:38 pm EST
Press Information
MHI Group Issues its SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
2023-12-25
・ Expanded content concerning MHI Group's sustainability management strategy
・ Presentation of detailed non-financial data for FY2022 in a revised, easy-to-understand format
Tokyo, December 25, 2023 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has issued an English-language edition of its SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023 (Note) (hereinafter, the "Databook"), an annual report summarizing non-financial information of MHI Group, on December 25th.
The Databook is an updated version of MHI's ESG DATABOOK, which was first published in 2018 to present detailed ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data. Viewed in conjunction with the MHI REPORT, a report integrating financial and non-financial information, the Databook provides the public with information on MHI's management strategies and other sustainability-related initiatives and their progress. Issuance of an English-language edition follows the release of the original Databook in Japanese in November.
In recent years, society has demanded that MHI Group make known its sustainability management strategies and other important policies. We gave the Databook new content to address this demand. We include a CEO message detailing the Group's actions and stance with respect to sustainability and expanded information on human capital management and human rights due diligence. Moreover, we included descriptions of the Group's efforts to strengthen its business continuity management (BCM), cyber security, and other areas of risk management by leveraging its technologies.
In addition, we changed the Databook's format to facilitate understanding of our sustainability initiatives and their progress among a wider range of stakeholders. We also revised the report's structure to provide systematic and easy-to-understand explanations with designs and links suitable for PC viewing.
MHI Group remains committed to presenting its efforts to address the various issues affecting society in an easily understandable manner to a broad range of stakeholders.
Please access the following link for more information on SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023.
https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/library/pdf/sustainabilitydatabook2023.pdf
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 4 business segments:
- manufacturing of systems and components for energy production units (42.6% of net sales): offshore wind turbines, pumps, turbochargers, reactors, compressors, aero-engines, gas turbines, nuclear power generators, etc.;
- shipbuilding and industrial construction (41.1%): construction of ships, land transport systems, machinery and industrial installations, environmental systems (industrial wastewater treatment systems, air pollution control units, marine pollution prevention systems, waste incinerators, etc.), handling equipment, machine tools, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, toll systems, etc.;
- construction of avionics, defence and aerospace systems (15.7%);
- other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (48.9%), Asia (17.4%), the United States (14.8%), Europe (9.4%), Middle East (2.9%), Central and South America (2.8%), Africa (1.3%) and other (2.5%).