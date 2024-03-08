Tokyo, March 8, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) to jointly conduct a pre-feasibility study to explore using 100% ammonia for gas turbine power generation in Thailand, to support the country's decarbonization goals.

Under the MoU, PTT and MHI-AP will assess the economic feasibility of using ammonia as a fuel for power generation, as well as the potential demand for clean and stable power generated from ammonia. To help lay the foundation for a robust ammonia value chain, both companies will study the logistics and supply chain, as well as the safety of ammonia receiving, storage, handling, and delivery to power plants. They will also evaluate the timeline and potential site locations for a 100% ammonia direct combustion gas turbine power plant.

Thailand announced its climate target to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector. This collaboration aligns with the nation's goals as it combines PTT and MHI-AP's technical expertise to explore how ammonia - a promising low-carbon fuel - can be used in power production.

Through cooperation with PTT, MHI Group will support the establishment of the ammonia supply chain to meet the decarbonization demand of industries, including the power generation sector, and promote initiatives to help realize a carbon neutral society.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward.

For more information, visit www.mhi.com/.