・ Integration of energy transition-related divisions and functions to further strengthen the MHI Group's energy transition business ・ New business domain to make use of synergies to accelerate decarbonization efforts

Tokyo, March 14, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), on April 1, will establish "GX (Green Transformation) Solutions" as a new business domain to promote the energy transition business that MHI Group is pursuing as a growth strategy. By reorganizing the energy transition-related business, which currently spans multiple business divisions, and establishing a structure with enhanced project management and engineering functions, MHI Group will be able to provide one-stop solution for customer needs, and effectively utilize shared resources to enhance responsiveness.

In its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan announced in October 2020, MHI Group designated "Energy Transition" and "Smart Infrastructure" as dual engines for growth and is currently pursuing energy transition measures with the aim of significantly increasing its corporate value by 2030. In recent years, driven by decarbonization policies in countries around the world, such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which puts in place a system of tax incentives and subsidies for projects relating to energy security and addressing climate change, demand has risen for solutions to support the production and use of hydrogen and ammonia, as well as technologies for CO 2 capture and utilization.

Accordingly, the need for integrated proposal and solution capabilities is more acute than ever. In response to these changes in the external business environment, in April 2023, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), which provides world-class technologies for businesses handing CO 2 capture system and related equipment and has a wealth of experience with ammonia plants and transportation systems, was integrated into MHI to establish the Engineering Solutions business domain.

Now, by integrating its energy transition-related businesses, which currently span the Energy Systems business domain (hydrogen and ammonia business development), the Engineering Solutions business domain (CO 2 capture system, ammonia plants, transportation systems), and the Growth Strategy Office (hydrogen, ammonia, and CO 2 value chains), MHI Group aims to further strengthen its energy transition-related business.

Overview of Organizational Restructuring