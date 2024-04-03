Primetals Technologies Japan's green steel office relocated

Establishes new engineering office in Tokyo to ensure swift technical support

Effective April 1, 2024, Primetals Technologies Japan relocates its green steel office from Hiroshima to Tokyo. As part of a strategic move to strengthen the presence in Tokyo, Primetals Technologies also opens an engineering office in the capital.

Close collaboration on solutions for green steel

Primetals Technologies Japan's local green steel office specializes in supporting steel producers that seek to decarbonize their ironmaking and steelmaking production lines. Primetals Technologies is the market leader in environmental and energy-efficiency solutions for the metals industry and has established an organization dedicated to the transformation into a greener steel industry. The green steel office in Tokyo collaborates closely with the larger green steel organization as well as other entities across the globe.

Solutions for green steel production attracts more and more interest. Thanks to the green steel office's new location, Primetals Technologies is able to closely collaborate with research and development departments of several leading Japanese steel producers on projects related to new and greener production routes.

Swift technical support

There is also an imminent need for swift and smooth technological support in the larger Tokyo metropolitan area, and therefore, Primetals Technologies establishes an engineering office in the capital of Japan. Personnel from the Hiroshima office are relocated, and the new office will also include newly hired personnel. As part of the strategically planned changes, the former Tokyo sales office is renamed as the Tokyo office, underlining the reinforcement of Primetals Technologies' presence in Tokyo.

Primetals Technologies Japan's main business areas comprises downstream equipment including but not limited to development, design, manufacture, and service of solutions for hot rolling, cold rolling, processing, and continuous casting.