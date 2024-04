・ Building-use air-conditioner lineup is expanded with models using R32 refrigerant with GWP near one-third of earlier models ・ New series to be launched in Europe this summer, followed by Australia, New Zealand and Turkey

KXZ3 Series Tokyo, April 9, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has started mass production of the "KXZ3 Series" of building-use multi-split air-conditioners for its worldwide markets. The newly added lineup, which adopts the R32 refrigerant, is available in three models: 22.4, 28.0 and 33.5kW. By combining individual units, a maximum 100.05kW can be achieved to accommodate a wide range of overseas needs. The new series will be launched in the European market this summer, to be followed by successive launches in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey. The KXZ3 Series helps mitigate environmental impacts through adoption of the R32 refrigerant having a Global Warming Potential (GWP) (Note1) of 675, which is roughly one-third the level of the R410A refrigerant (GWP 2,090) used in earlier models. The new series also increases energy savings through a near 18% improvement in seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) (Note2), an indicator of an air-conditioner's energy efficiency. Efficiency enhancement owes to the adoption of a new type of compressor suited to the R32 refrigerant plus a new air flow path design, including a newly configured impeller and bellmouth.

The KXZ3 Series also features a new exterior design with blue ornamentation, while the required installation space has been cut some 28% from the previous models thanks to adoption of a single-fan structure and a compact yet highly efficient heat exchanger with a reduced diameter copper tube. Newly added features include: 1) Variable Temperature & Capacity Control +, which automatically adjusts for an ideal balance between energy saving performance and indoor comfort with the automatic adjustment of refrigerant pressure according to the indoor and outdoor temperatures and 2) "hot gas bypass defrost," an operating mode that alleviates the fall in indoor temperature common to earlier defrosting operation (Note3). Under certain conditions, the KXZ3 Series, like other products adopting the R32 refrigerant, also requires additional safety features in order to satisfy European safety standards. MHI Thermal Systems has a lineup of dedicated safety devices. Among them is a shutoff valve that can be connected to multiple indoor units. In these and other ways, the KXZ3 Series has specifications enabling customers to curb initial installation costs.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue making positive contributions to the expanding global quest to achieve decarbonization through provision of solutions in its air-conditioning business, including packaged and building-use air-conditioners for overseas markets that simultaneously achieve both energy savings and indoor comfort.