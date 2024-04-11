・ Heidelberg Materials North America announces a new Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract as it continues working to select the carbon capture technology and contractor for providing the CO 2 separation solution for its Edmonton, Alberta, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Project. ・ MHI Low Carbon Solutions Canada, ULC. (MHI-LCSC) and Kiewit Energy Group Inc. (Kiewit) have been selected together as one partner team for the effort and awarded a FEED contract for the carbon capture technology at the Edmonton CCUS project. ・ The FEED study will leverage MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process™ developed jointly with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., which uses the KS-21™ solvent. ・ This ground-breaking project is planned to be the first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector globally.

Edmonton Cement Plant (photo courtesy of Heidelberg Materials)

Heidelberg Materials North America announced today the latest step in its two-stage competitive procurement process as it works to select the carbon capture technology and contractor for providing the CO 2 separation solution for its Edmonton, Alberta, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Project. This ground-breaking project is planned to be the first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector.

As the latest step in this process, MHI-LCSC, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, providing services relating to CO 2 capture and clean fuel business in Canada, and Kiewit have been awarded a front end engineering design (FEED) contract for the carbon capture technology at the Edmonton CCUS project. The FEED study will leverage MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process™ developed jointly with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., which uses the KS-21™ solvent.

"We are pleased with this latest step in advancing our Edmonton project and moving even closer to our goal of delivering the first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector," said Joerg Nixdorf, Vice President Cement Operations, Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. "This latest development represents meaningful progress on the path to achieving a net-zero future."

"Heidelberg Materials is taking a major step towards decarbonizing hard to abate industries by deploying innovative and effective carbon capture technology,". said Rob Medley, Vice President at Kiewit. "We are proud to be a part of this project and to support Heidelberg Materials on this important journey. We commend Heidelberg Materials on their commitment to sustainability and for leading the way towards a greener future."

"We are honored and excited to be a part of collaboration with Heidelberg Materials, together with Kiewit for this pioneering project which will play an important role in realizing a carbon-neutral society," said Kosuke Kasada, President of MHI-LCSC. "Canada is recognized as a frontrunner in deployment of carbon capture and storage enabled by its public policy and partnerships with businesses, which are critical to the success of decarbonization. ".

Heidelberg Materials North America will be commissioning the world's first full-scale net-zero cement plant at its Edmonton location by adding CCUS technology to an already state-of-the-art facility. The plant could eventually capture and store an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, which is the equivalent of taking 220,000 cars off the road annually. Subject to finalization of federal and provincial funding agreements, the company anticipates the final investment decision to be taken in 2024.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We're developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

About MHI Group's CO 2 capture technologies

MHI Group has been developing the KM CDR Process™ (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the Advanced KM CDR Process™ in collaboration with the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. since 1990. As of April 2024, the Company has delivered 16 plants adopting the KM CDR Process™, and two more are currently under construction. The Advanced KM CDR Process™ adopts the KS-21™ solvent, which incorporates technological improvements over the amine-based KS-1™ adopted at all 16 of the commercial CO 2 capture plants delivered to date. The advanced version offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than the KS-1™, and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.

