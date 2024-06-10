The 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") will be held on Thursday, June 27,2024.

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, MHI takes measures for electronic providing Information that constitutes the content of the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items subject to measures for electronic provision), and posts this information as "Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders". on this website. Please review the attached information bellow.

Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (1.17 MB)

On June 10, Notice of the Meeting of Shareholders is being mailed to all shareholders who had voting rights as of March 31, 2024.

Since you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet for this General Meeting of Shareholders, please exercise your voting rights in advance.