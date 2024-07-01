Presentation ceremony to Nagasaki boards of education.

Tokyo, July 1, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will donate approximately 20,000 tickets to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan to some 20 municipalities and boards of education in areas where the Company has bases of operation. Expo 2025 is slated to take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, from April 13 through October 13, 2025. The donation consists of "Child" tickets (ages 4-11) and "Junior" tickets (ages 12-17) to be distributed to children in the target areas. The tickets are good for a single entry to the site any day during the Expo's duration.

The theme of Expo 2025 is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." The underlying aim is for businesses, NGOs, NPOs, civic groups and other entities from all over the world to join forces to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and come up with a vision for the future. Mitsubishi Group will participate with a pavilion having a basic concept of "Keeping the World Vibrant." The decision was taken to direct its ticket donations to young people - the generation of tomorrow - to enable them to experience different aspects of life and its wonders.

Today MHI Group is applying its manufacturing technologies toward resolving social issues such as energy security and climate change, with a focus on the two growth areas of Energy Transition and Smart Infrastructure. Young visitors to the Mitsubishi Pavilion at Expo 2025 will gain awareness of our corporate stance to continuously seek new values and innovations, and come away with a sense of the intimate connections between life, our planet, and the people who inhabit it. We hope this experience will inspire them to imagine what they themselves can do for the future of society.