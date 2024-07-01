MHI to Donate Near 20,000 Tickets to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan
2024-07-01
SHARE
・ Tickets will be distributed through local governments and boards of education
・ Opportunity to experience "Keeping the World Vibrant" concept of Mitsubishi Group's Expo pavilion
Presentation ceremony to Nagasaki boards of education.
Tokyo, July 1, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will donate approximately 20,000 tickets to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan to some 20 municipalities and boards of education in areas where the Company has bases of operation. Expo 2025 is slated to take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, from April 13 through October 13, 2025. The donation consists of "Child" tickets (ages 4-11) and "Junior" tickets (ages 12-17) to be distributed to children in the target areas. The tickets are good for a single entry to the site any day during the Expo's duration.
The theme of Expo 2025 is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." The underlying aim is for businesses, NGOs, NPOs, civic groups and other entities from all over the world to join forces to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and come up with a vision for the future. Mitsubishi Group will participate with a pavilion having a basic concept of "Keeping the World Vibrant." The decision was taken to direct its ticket donations to young people - the generation of tomorrow - to enable them to experience different aspects of life and its wonders.
Today MHI Group is applying its manufacturing technologies toward resolving social issues such as energy security and climate change, with a focus on the two growth areas of Energy Transition and Smart Infrastructure. Young visitors to the Mitsubishi Pavilion at Expo 2025 will gain awareness of our corporate stance to continuously seek new values and innovations, and come away with a sense of the intimate connections between life, our planet, and the people who inhabit it. We hope this experience will inspire them to imagine what they themselves can do for the future of society.
Tags: Expo,Donation,Donated
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
Related Links
BACK TO NEWS INDEX
MEDIA CONTACTS
MEDIA CONTACTS
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on
01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 July 2024 07:21:55 UTC.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 4 business segments:
- manufacturing of systems and components for energy production units (42.6% of net sales): offshore wind turbines, pumps, turbochargers, reactors, compressors, aero-engines, gas turbines, nuclear power generators, etc.;
- shipbuilding and industrial construction (41.1%): construction of ships, land transport systems, machinery and industrial installations, environmental systems (industrial wastewater treatment systems, air pollution control units, marine pollution prevention systems, waste incinerators, etc.), handling equipment, machine tools, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, toll systems, etc.;
- construction of avionics, defence and aerospace systems (15.7%);
- other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (48.9%), Asia (17.4%), the United States (14.8%), Europe (9.4%), Middle East (2.9%), Central and South America (2.8%), Africa (1.3%) and other (2.5%).