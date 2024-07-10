Tokyo, July 10, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that "Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd." (JAIEC), jointly funded by the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (SJAC) and MHI, starts its operations from 10th July 2024.

JAIEC aims to develop and strengthen the aircraft industry as a whole with the aim of strengthening the supply chain of the Japanese aircraft industry as it supports the international joint development of a new generations of fighter jets. The new company will contribute to the enhancement of the Japanese aircraft industry.