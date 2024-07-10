"Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd." to Start Operations
Tokyo, July 10, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that "Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd." (JAIEC), jointly funded by the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (SJAC) and MHI, starts its operations from 10th July 2024.
JAIEC aims to develop and strengthen the aircraft industry as a whole with the aim of strengthening the supply chain of the Japanese aircraft industry as it supports the international joint development of a new generations of fighter jets. The new company will contribute to the enhancement of the Japanese aircraft industry.
Company Outline
Name: Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd.
Operation Start Date: 10th July 2024
Location: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
President: Mr. Kimito Nakae
Capital: JPY40mil: including Capital Reserve
SJAC is a majority shareholder and MHI is a minority shareholder
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
