Tokyo, July 12, 2024 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected for inclusion in two investment indices based on outstanding ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance of Japanese business corporations: the "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" and "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index."

Both indices are based on the ESG ratings provided by FTSE Russell, a British provider of global indices. They are adopted as the latest benchmarks for ESG passive funds of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund.

Encouraged by the Company's inclusion in the two ESG indices, going forward MHI Group will further boost its initiatives targeting sustainability. The Company will continue to mark growth as a business corporation that is wholeheartedly trusted by its stakeholders which contributes to achieving a sustainable society and a secure future for the earth and all who inhabit it.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, both compiled by the global index provider FTSE Russell, reflect the excellent ESG performance of Japanese companies relative to their respective sectors. Both indices are designed to be sector neutral. Furthermore, in order to advance the transition to a low-carbon economy, in the case of companies that emit especially large amounts of greenhouse gases, the indices incorporate only companies that are rated highly for their efforts to improve their TPI Management Quality Scores(Note).