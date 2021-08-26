Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : 【Primetals Technologies, Ltd.】Primetals Technologies to supply a new bar rolling mill to Pak Steel, Pakistan

Press

London, August 26, 2021

Primetals Technologies to supply a new bar rolling mill to Pak Steel, Pakistan

Enables Pak Steel to enlarge its footprint in the growing regional market of infrastructure projects

Design capacity of rebar production is 450,000 metric tons per year

Smaller diameters are rolled in multi-slit mode to increase productivity

Direct rolling of hot billets will reduce fuel cost

Primetals Technologies has received an order from Pak Steel to supply a bar rolling mill for the site located in the Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ), in Khyber Pakhthunkwa province. The new mill will enable Pak Steel to enlarge its footprint in the growing regional market of infrastructure projects. The mill will manufacture concrete reinforcement steel bars (rebars) with diameters ranging from 8 to 40 millimeters. The design capacity will be 450,000 metric tons per year. The billets will be directly charged in hot condition to the rolling mill, which will provide significant energy savings as well as higher metallic yield. The commissioning into operation of the mill is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Since its original establishment in 1949 in Rawalpindi area, Pak Steel has been steadily growing to become one of the most prominent players of the Pakistani steel industry. Part of the family-owned Farid Holdings group, Pak Steel focuses on the manufacture of concrete reinforcement bars as well as on light structural profiles. With a current yearly production capacity of 200,000 metric tons, it is one of the leading brands and producers of rebars in Pakistan. This expansion of 450,000 metric tons will boost the yearly production capacity to 650,000 metric tons and will enable Pak Steel to meet the rapidly growing steel demand in the country. Farid Holdings is a diversified business group active in the areas of steel (billets, rebars, structural products), hospitality, real estate, construction, engineering and logistics.

The billets will be hot charged to the rolling mill, which will produce rebars with diameters ranging from 8 to 40 millimeters. In order to increase the productivity of the plant, bars with diameters between 10 and 12 millimeters will be rolled in two-slit mode, and those with diameter 8 millimeters in three-slit mode.