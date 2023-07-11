(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
[1. Reason for Filing Extraordinary Report]
Among the matters stated in the Extraordinary Report filed on December 2, 2022 pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 7 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc., some of the undetermined matters have been finalized,
therefore, this Amendment Report of the Extraordinary Report is filed pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 5 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
[2. Matters to be Amended]
2. Text of Report
1. Details of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.
(1) Trade Name, Location of Head Office, Representative, Capital, Net Assets, Total Assets and Details of Business
3. Method, Allotment and Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split (3)Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split
[3. Text of Amendments]
Amended parts are indicated with _(underline)
(Before Amendments)
1. Details of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.
- Trade Name, Location of Head Office, Representative, Capital, Net Assets, Total Assets and Details of Business
(As of March 31, 2022)
Trade Name:
Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.
Head Office:
3-1, Minato Mirai 3-chome,Nishi-ku, Yokohama
Representative:
Representative Director Kenji Terasawa
Capital:
¥ 20,000 million
Net Assets:
¥ 50,720 million
Total Assets:
¥ 109,882 million
Details of Business: Engineering, manufacturing, procurement, construction, sales and after service relating to chemical plants, transportation systems and environmental products and other related businesses
(Note) Prior to the absorption-type company split, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. resolved at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2023 that it would reduce its capital to 100 million yen on March 31, 2023.
(After Amendments)
1. Details of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.
- Trade Name, Location of Head Office, Representative, Capital, Net Assets, Total Assets and Details of Business
(As of March 31, 2022)
Trade Name:
Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.
Head Office:
3-1, Minato Mirai 3-chome,Nishi-ku, Yokohama
Representative:
Representative Director Kenji Terasawa
Capital:
¥ 20,000 million
Net Assets:
¥ 50,720 million
Total Assets:
¥ 109,882 million
Details of Business: Engineering, manufacturing, procurement, construction, sales and after service relating to chemical plants, transportation systems and environmental products and other related businesses
(Before Amendments)
3. Method, Allotment and Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split (3)Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split
b. Schedule
November 30, 2022
Resolution of the Board of Directors on a
policy of the absorption-type company split
Between January and February 2023
Execution of absorption-type company split
(Schedule)
agreement
April 1, 2023 (Schedule)
Effective date of the company split
(Note) Since the requirements of simplified company split prescribed in Article 796, Clause 2 of the Companies Act will be satisfied at the Company and the requirements of simplified company split prescribed in Article 784, Clause 1 of the Companies Act will be satisfied at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd., the absorption-type company split will be executed without the approval of the shareholders meeting.
c. The contents of the absorption-type company split agreement is planned andmay be changed afterward. The same applies to matters described in 5 below concerning the Company after the absorption-type company split.
(After Amendments)
3. Method, Allotment and Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split (3)Other Details of the Absorption-Type Company Split
b. Schedule
November 30, 2022
Resolution of the Board of Directors on a
policy of the absorption-type company split
February 6, 2023
Execution of absorption-type company split
agreement
April 1, 2023 (Schedule)
Effective date of the company split
(Note) Since the requirements of simplified company split prescribed in Article 796, Clause 2 of the Companies Act will be satisfied at the Company and the requirements of simplified company split prescribed in Article 784, Clause 1 of the Companies Act will be satisfied at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd., the absorption-type company split will be executed without the approval of the shareholders meeting.
c. The contents of the absorption-type company split agreement may be changed afterward. The same applies to matters described in 5 below concerning the Company after the absorption-type company split.
(End of Document)
