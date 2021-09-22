Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Change in Directors

September 22, 2021
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation announces change in Directors as approved at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
1. Change in Directors
Date
New
Current
Name
Sept. 30, 2021
Retired as Director
Senior Vice President,
Vice President and Acting Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters, Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Hiroshi Matsuda
Oct. 1, 2021
Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Director,
Executive Vice President, CSO, CFO and CAO of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Masayuki Fujisawa
2. Directors and Officers as of October 1, 2021
Title
Name
President & CEO
(Representative Director)
Satoshi Hoshi
Managing Director
Masayuki Kita
Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and
Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Masayuki Fujisawa
Director (part-time)
Senior Manager, General Affairs Department,
Senior Manager, Human Resources and Labor Relations Department, and
Senior Manager, Hiroshima Machinery Works,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
