Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Change in Directors

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 713 B 33 909 M 33 909 M Net income 2022 95 824 M 875 M 875 M Net Debt 2022 898 B 8 197 M 8 197 M P/E ratio 2022 10,6x Yield 2022 3,16% Capitalization 1 004 B 9 192 M 9 172 M EV / Sales 2022 0,51x EV / Sales 2023 0,47x Nbr of Employees 79 974 Free-Float 91,2% Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 2 993,00 JPY Average target price 3 695,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 23,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -5.16% 9 192 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 18.68% 619 433 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.03% 148 367 SIEMENS AG 24.25% 136 650 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.06% 106 269 3M COMPANY 2.08% 103 241