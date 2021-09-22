Log in
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Change in Directors

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Change in Directors
2021-09-22

September 22, 2021
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation announces change in Directors as approved at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Change in Directors
Date New Current Name
Sept. 30, 2021 Retired as Director
Senior Vice President,
Vice President and Acting Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters, Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Hiroshi Matsuda
Oct. 1, 2021 Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Director,
Executive Vice President, CSO, CFO and CAO of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. 		Masayuki Fujisawa
2. Directors and Officers as of October 1, 2021
Title Name
President & CEO
(Representative Director) 		Satoshi Hoshi
Managing Director Masayuki Kita
Director (part-time)
Senior Vice President and
Vice President of Energy Systems,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Masayuki Fujisawa
Director (part-time)
Senior Manager, General Affairs Department,
Senior Manager, Human Resources and Labor Relations Department, and
Senior Manager, Hiroshima Machinery Works,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Tadaaki Sasaki
Statutory Auditor Akifumi Kaji
Statutory Auditor(part-time)
Manager, Administration Group,
Financial Management Department, No. 1,
Financial Planning Division,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 		Atsushi Murakami
Senior Vice President and
General Manager of Customer Service Division 		Yasuhiro Fujita

-End-

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
