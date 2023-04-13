Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:08:31 2023-04-14 am EDT
5078.00 JPY   -0.20%
04/13Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy
PU
04/12Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Industrial Machinery
PU
04/11Japan Missile Development
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy

04/13/2023 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News

Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Appoints New CEO
2023-04-13

SHARE

New leadership reinforces Mitsubishi Power's commitment to the region, in delivering innovative solutions that support the energy transition

Singapore, April 13, 2023 - Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has appointed Akihiro Ondo as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2023. He succeeds Osamu Ono, who is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Regional Officer, Asia Pacific & India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Based in Singapore, Ondo will oversee a team of about 1,200 employees across Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. They will deliver best-in-class energy generation technologies that help countries in the region balance energy security and reliability with sustainable development. He will also further strengthen close relationships with local public and private stakeholders in the region to drive decarbonization of Mitsubishi Power's operations and value chain, towards attaining MHI's "Mission Net Zero" goal by 2040.

Prior to assuming this role, Ondo was the Director of the International Sales & Marketing Department at MHI's Power Systems division based in Japan since 2021, where he was responsible for business development and commercial operations for the Asia Pacific region.

Osamu Ono, said, "Ondo has close to three decades of regional sales and management experience, leading business development and commercial operations in America, Europe, Africa and Asia. He has also forged close relationships with key energy stakeholders in ASEAN and Asia Pacific and is best positioned to bring the team forward and realize the region's energy ambitions. I am confident that his deep experience and network will help lead Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific toward even greater success in delivering reliable and sustainable decarbonization solutions."

Akihiro Ondo said, "Balancing energy security and reliability with sustainable action and decarbonization in Asia Pacific's ever-changing energy landscape is a complex task, and each nation faces their own unique set of challenges. It is a privilege to lead our teams in the region to address the specific needs of our customers with progressive solutions, including high-efficiency gas turbines, hydrogen, ammonia and biomass co-firing, operation and maintenance (O&M) of existing power plants and more. Together, we are committed to bettering the communities we operate in and charting a net zero energy future."

Ondo began his career at MHI in 1996 and has held several leadership roles in sales and commercial operations for power generation systems. In 2007, he was responsible for the development of new and innovative business areas including IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle), CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilization Storage), BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and geothermal power generation across North America, including Canada. He was then appointed Section Head of the Nagasaki Power Systems International Business Department where he oversaw commercial operation projects in Asia, Middle East and Africa, in 2012. In 2017, he was appointed Section Head of International Sales and Marketing for the ASEAN region, where he was in charge of business development, sales and marketing activities.

Ondo graduated from Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Law.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights on spectra.mhi.com

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI® solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.

Press Contact

Corporate Communication Department
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Email:[email protected]

Sophia Wee
APAC Communications
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific
Email:[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
04/13Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy
PU
04/12Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Industrial Machinery
PU
04/11Japan Missile Development
AQ
04/11Japan signs $2.8B long-range missile development deals
AQ
04/11Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gets Japan Missile Contract
DJ
04/11Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 billion missile contracts
RE
04/10Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Summary of Q&A at Presentation (96 KB)
PU
04/09Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (2.37 MB)
PU
04/07Virgin Orbit bankruptcy casts shadow over Japan's space dreams
RE
04/07Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 130 B 31 194 M 31 194 M
Net income 2023 133 B 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net Debt 2023 823 B 6 215 M 6 215 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 1 709 B 12 906 M 12 906 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 088,00 JPY
Average target price 5 795,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.87%12 956
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.58%693 726
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.83%128 634
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.27%102 596
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.47%70 825
3M COMPANY-12.97%57 557
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer