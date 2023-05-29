Advanced search
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06:04 2023-05-30 am EDT
6094.00 JPY   -0.65%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy

05/29/2023 | 10:07pm EDT
Shanghai MHI Engine Celebrates 10th Anniversary
2023-05-30

・ Since JV foundation in 2013, SME has manufactured 500～1,800kＷ industrial diesel engines
・ Reached 2,000-unit sales owing to SNAT's supplier network and MHIET's engineering know-how

Ceremony in Shanghai

Sagamihara, May 30,2023 - Shanghai MHI Engine Co., Ltd. (SME), a joint venture of Shanghai New Power Automotive Technology Company Ltd. (SNAT) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), celebrated its 10th anniversary and held a ceremony on May 19. Top management of both SNAT and MHIET attended the ceremony which took place in Shanghai.

SME was founded in 2013 as a joint venture of MHIET and SNAT, a group company of China's major car manufacturer, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited. Under the license agreement with MHIET, SME manufactures industrial diesel engines ranging between 500 and 1,800kW for emergency generator sets and others. With SNAT's strong supplier network and MHIET's engineering know-how, SME increased sales by taking in the strong demand in Chinese generator set market and reached cumulative sales of 2,000 units in 2022. It marked the highest annual sales in the same year.

During the ceremony, SME has showed the deepest gratitude to all the parties who have provided support. MHIET will help SME grow its business further to expand the share of the engines in Chinese market.

■General Information of SME

  • 【Name】  Shanghai MHI Engine Co., Ltd.
  • 【Address】 2630 Jun Gong Road, Shanghai, China
  • 【Telephone】+86-21-6065-2943
  • 【Business】 Manufacture, sales and aftersales service support of industrial diesel engines
  • 【History】
    Mar 2012 Signed JV agreement
    Mar 2013 Started sales activity
    Dec 2013 Started mass production
    Dec 2018 Shipped the first unit of S16R2
    Mar 2022 Reached cumulative sales of 2,000 units
    May 2023 Held the 10th anniversary ceremony

■SME's office building and product sample

SME office building in Yangpu District, Shanghai

Industrial diesel engine (model)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 02:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
