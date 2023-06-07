Advanced search
    7011

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
2023-06-07
6418.00 JPY   -0.63%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Energy

06/07/2023 | 01:46am EDT
Press Information

MHI Inks MoU with TNB Genco on Clean Energy Technologies to Drive Decarbonization in Malaysia
2023-06-07

SHARE

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) management team, including TNB CEO Dato Indera Ir. Baharin Bin Din (front center), and Mitsubishi Power executives at the Takasago Machinery Works in Japan

Tokyo, June 7, 2023 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Malaysia's largest power producer, TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. (TNB Genco), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study and exchange information related to clean energy technologies. The MoU will help drive the energy transition in Malaysia and support its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Under the MoU, MHI with support from its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, and TNB Genco will conduct studies that examine three key areas related to clean power generation. These include the hydrogen and ammonia value chain in relation to hydrogen production and supply, logistics, storage and related infrastructure; low carbon fuel co-combustion technology in thermal plants; and CO2 capture.

The partners will also mutually share experiences and information on the specified areas within the MoU. This could also include sharing experiences and technical know-how on advancing cleaner power generation in Malaysia.

Akihiro Ondo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, added: "Mitsubishi Power has been actively involved in Malaysia's power generation projects since the 1960s. We look forward to extending our support and strengthening partnership with TNB Genco to jointly explore capabilities around innovative energy technologies that help accelerate the country's net zero emission goals. This MoU reaffirms our continued commitment to develop technologies that help our partners in Malaysia and across APAC deliver a sustainable future."

The agreement extends the longstanding partnership between MHI, Mitsubishi Power and TNB Genco, stepping up efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This aspiration is underpinned by a commitment to reduce 35% of its emissions intensity as well as 50% of its coal generation capacity by 2035.

This MoU follows the Mitsubishi Power Malaysia Technical Seminar 2023 held in January 2023, which involved knowledge-sharing of strategic plans and innovative industry-leading power generation technologies and services to support Malaysia's energy needs.

Tags: Malaysia,Clean Energy,MOU
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

