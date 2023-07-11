Places at which copies of this report

(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

[1. Reason for Filing Extraordinary Report]

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") decided at the Board of Directors on September 30 on a policy to succeed to the engineering business, etc. of its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. by absorption-type company split.

According to the above, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 72 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information.

[2. Text of Report]

1. Details of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd.

Trade Name, Location of Head Office, Representative, Capital, Net Assets, Total Assets and Details of Business

(As of March 31, 2022)

Trade Name: Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. Head Office: 3-1, Minato Mirai 3-chome,Nishi-ku, Yokohama Representative: Representative Director Kenji Terasawa Capital: ¥ 20,000 million Net Assets: ¥ 50,720 million Total Assets: ¥ 109,882 million

Details of Business: Engineering, manufacturing, procurement, construction, sales and after service relating to chemical plants, transportation systems and environmental products and other related businesses

(Note) Prior to the absorption-type company split, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. resolved at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2023 that it would reduce its capital to 100 million yen on March 31, 2023.

(2) Sales, Operating Profit, Ordinary Profit and Net Profit of the last 3 Fiscal Years

Fiscal Year (FY) FY ending FY ending FY ending March 2020 March 2021 March 2022 Sales (million yen) 135,531 80,255 91,840 Operating Profit or Operating Loss (△) △3,371 △9,976 437 (million yen) Ordinary Profit or Ordinary Loss ( △) 5,326 4,280 11,912 (million yen) Net Profit or Net loss (△) (million yen) 6,483 1,544 10,248

(3) Capital, Personal, and Business Relationship with the Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and an director and an auditor are dispatched by the Company.