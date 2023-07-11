(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Cover
Type of document:
Extraordinary Report
Filed with:
Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Date of filing:
July 3, 2023
Corporate name:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Corporate name in English:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Representative:
Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO
Location of head office:
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number of head office:
+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)
Contact person at head office:
Hirotsugu Doi, Manager, Corporate Governance Group,
General Affairs Department
Local point of contact:
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number of above:
+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)
Contact person at above:
Hirotsugu Doi, Manager, Corporate Governance Group,
General Affairs Department
Places at which copies of
this Extraordinary Report are offered
for public inspection:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc.
(8-20, Sakae 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya)
Fukuoka Stock Exchange, securities
membership corporation
(14-2, Tenjin 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Fukuoka)
Sapporo Securities Exchange, securities
membership corporation
(14-1,Minamiichijo-nishi5-chome,
Chuo-ku, Sapporo)
1
- Reason for filing
Since matters were resolved as stated below at the 98th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("the Company") held on June 29, 2023, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, paragraph (4) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph (2), item (ix)-2 of the Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.
- Text of report
- Date the Meeting was held: June 29, 2023
- Matters resolved
Proposal No. 1
Appropriation of Surplus
1. Kind of Dividend Property
Cash
2. Dividend Allocation and Total Amount of Dividends
Dividend allocation: ¥70 per share of the Company's common stock
Total amount of dividends: ¥23,583,643,090
3. Effective Date of Dividend Allocation
June 30, 2023
Proposal No. 2
Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Serving as Audit
and Supervisory Committee Members)
The Company proposed to elect Shunichi Miyanaga, Seiji Izumisawa,
Hitoshi Kaguchi, Hisato Kozawa, Ken Kobayashi, Nobuyuki Hirano
and Mitsuhiro Furusawa as Directors (excluding Directors who are
serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
Proposal No. 3
Election of 4 Directors Who Are Serving as Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members
The Company proposed to elect Setsuo Tokunaga, Hiroo Unoura,
Noriko Morikawa and Masako Ii as Directors who are serving as Audit
and Supervisory Committee Members.
Proposal No. 4
Election of 1 Substitute Director Who Is Serving as an Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member
The Company proposed to elect Nobuhiro Oka as Substitute Director
who is serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
2
- Number of votes for, against, or abstained on matters resolved, requirements for adopting the resolutions, and voting results
Requirements
Voting results
Matter
For
Against
Abstained
%
Result
for adoption
"For"
Proposal No. 1
2,517,863
6,828
0
See note 1
99.50
Adopted
Proposal No. 2
Shunichi Miyanaga
2,407,018
101,640
15,733
See note 2
95.12
Adopted
Seiji Izumisawa
2,400,374
108,280
15,733
See note 2
94.86
Adopted
Hitoshi Kaguchi
2,456,922
51,736
15,733
See note 2
97.09
Adopted
Hisato Kozawa
2,456,116
52,541
15,733
See note 2
97.06
Adopted
Ken Kobayashi
2,389,660
118,996
15,733
See note 2
94.43
Adopted
Nobuyuki Hirano
2,454,826
53,830
15,733
See note 2
97.01
Adopted
Mitsuhiro Furusawa
2,509,225
15,169
0
See note 2
99.16
Adopted
Proposal No. 3
Setsuo Tokunaga
2,336,024
172,817
15,733
See note 2
92.31
Adopted
Hiroo Unoura
2,510,658
13,928
0
See note 2
99.22
Adopted
Noriko Morikawa
2,514,109
10,477
0
See note 2
99.35
Adopted
Masako Ii
2,514,095
10,491
0
See note 2
99.35
Adopted
Proposal No. 4
Nobuhiro Oka
2,517,916
6,651
0
See note 2
99.50
Adopted
Notes
1. Requirement for adopting Proposal No. 1: The matter must be approved by a majority of the voting rights of shareholders attending and eligible to vote at the Meeting.
3
- Requirement for adopting Proposal No. 2, Proposal No. 3 and Proposal No. 4: The Meeting must be attended by shareholders representing at least one-third of the voting rights of all shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting, and the matter must be approved by a majority of the voting rights of said attending shareholders.
- % "For": Ratio to the aggregate of the number of voting rights exercised prior to the day of the Meeting (including those whose votes were considered invalid) and the number of voting rights of shareholders attending the Meeting.
- Reason why certain voting rights of shareholders present at the Meeting were not included in the tally
The requirement for adopting each matter was met by adding the number of voting rights exercised prior to the day of the Meeting and the number of voting rights of attending shareholders whose votes (for, against or abstaining) could be confirmed. Since matters were thus adopted in accordance with the Companies Act, certain voting rights of shareholders present at the Meeting were not included in the tally.
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 05:48:05 UTC.