Cover

July 3, 2023

Corporate name: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO

  1. Reason for filing
    Since matters were resolved as stated below at the 98th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("the Company") held on June 29, 2023, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, paragraph (4) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph (2), item (ix)-2 of the Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.
  2. Text of report
  1. Date the Meeting was held: June 29, 2023
  2. Matters resolved

Proposal No. 1

Appropriation of Surplus

1. Kind of Dividend Property

Cash

2. Dividend Allocation and Total Amount of Dividends

Dividend allocation: ¥70 per share of the Company's common stock

Total amount of dividends: ¥23,583,643,090

3. Effective Date of Dividend Allocation

June 30, 2023

Proposal No. 2

Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Serving as Audit

and Supervisory Committee Members)

The Company proposed to elect Shunichi Miyanaga, Seiji Izumisawa,

Hitoshi Kaguchi, Hisato Kozawa, Ken Kobayashi, Nobuyuki Hirano

and Mitsuhiro Furusawa as Directors (excluding Directors who are

serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

Proposal No. 3

Election of 4 Directors Who Are Serving as Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members

The Company proposed to elect Setsuo Tokunaga, Hiroo Unoura,

Noriko Morikawa and Masako Ii as Directors who are serving as Audit

and Supervisory Committee Members.

Proposal No. 4

Election of 1 Substitute Director Who Is Serving as an Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member

The Company proposed to elect Nobuhiro Oka as Substitute Director

who is serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

  1. Number of votes for, against, or abstained on matters resolved, requirements for adopting the resolutions, and voting results

Requirements

Voting results

Matter

For

Against

Abstained

%

Result

for adoption

"For"

Proposal No. 1

2,517,863

6,828

0

See note 1

99.50

Adopted

Proposal No. 2

Shunichi Miyanaga

2,407,018

101,640

15,733

See note 2

95.12

Adopted

Seiji Izumisawa

2,400,374

108,280

15,733

See note 2

94.86

Adopted

Hitoshi Kaguchi

2,456,922

51,736

15,733

See note 2

97.09

Adopted

Hisato Kozawa

2,456,116

52,541

15,733

See note 2

97.06

Adopted

Ken Kobayashi

2,389,660

118,996

15,733

See note 2

94.43

Adopted

Nobuyuki Hirano

2,454,826

53,830

15,733

See note 2

97.01

Adopted

Mitsuhiro Furusawa

2,509,225

15,169

0

See note 2

99.16

Adopted

Proposal No. 3

Setsuo Tokunaga

2,336,024

172,817

15,733

See note 2

92.31

Adopted

Hiroo Unoura

2,510,658

13,928

0

See note 2

99.22

Adopted

Noriko Morikawa

2,514,109

10,477

0

See note 2

99.35

Adopted

Masako Ii

2,514,095

10,491

0

See note 2

99.35

Adopted

Proposal No. 4

Nobuhiro Oka

2,517,916

6,651

0

See note 2

99.50

Adopted

Notes

1. Requirement for adopting Proposal No. 1: The matter must be approved by a majority of the voting rights of shareholders attending and eligible to vote at the Meeting.

    1. Requirement for adopting Proposal No. 2, Proposal No. 3 and Proposal No. 4: The Meeting must be attended by shareholders representing at least one-third of the voting rights of all shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting, and the matter must be approved by a majority of the voting rights of said attending shareholders.
    2. % "For": Ratio to the aggregate of the number of voting rights exercised prior to the day of the Meeting (including those whose votes were considered invalid) and the number of voting rights of shareholders attending the Meeting.
  2. Reason why certain voting rights of shareholders present at the Meeting were not included in the tally

  3. The requirement for adopting each matter was met by adding the number of voting rights exercised prior to the day of the Meeting and the number of voting rights of attending shareholders whose votes (for, against or abstaining) could be confirmed. Since matters were thus adopted in accordance with the Companies Act, certain voting rights of shareholders present at the Meeting were not included in the tally.

