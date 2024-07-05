(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Cover
Type of document:
Extraordinary Report
Filed with:
Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Date of filing:
July 4, 2024
Corporate name:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Corporate name in English:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Representative:
Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO
Location of head office:
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number of head office:
+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)
Contact person at head office:
Hirotsugu Doi, Manager,
Corporate Governance Group,
General Affairs Department
Local point of contact:
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number of above:
+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)
Contact person at above:
Hirotsugu Doi, Manager,
Corporate Governance Group,
General Affairs Department
Places at which copies of
this Extraordinary Report
are offered for public inspection:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc.
(8-20, Sakae 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya)
Fukuoka Stock Exchange,
securities membership corporation
(14-2, Tenjin 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Fukuoka)
Sapporo Securities Exchange,
securities membership corporation
(14-1,Minamiichijo-nishi5-chome,
Chuo-ku, Sapporo)
1. [Reason for Filing]
Due to the occurrence of an event that MSJ Asset Management Company ("MSJ") a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("Company") filed a petition for commencement of special liquidation proceedings defined in the Japanese Companies Act, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 17 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc.
2. [Text of Report]
(1) Outline of the consolidated subsidiary (MSJ)
Corporate name
:
MSJ Asset Management Company
Head office
:
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Name and title of representative :
representative liquidator, Keisuke Masutani
Date of filing the petition July 4, 2024
Reason for the liquidation of MSJ
In May 2023, the Company established the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation that is a predecessor of MSJ and has promoted a business with the goal of the development of the regional jet aircraft. However, due to repeated design changes and some delays in obtaining type certificate, MSJ became insolvent. In October 2020, it was decided to temporarily pause development activity on the regional jet aircraft and reconsider the possibility of resuming of the development, but was ultimately decided to discontinue development upon having deemed there to be a lack of commercial feasibility that would sufficiently warrant resumption of development base on our findings, and in February 2023, the development of the regional jet aircraft was suspended.
After that, MSJ has winded up the remaining affairs and almost completed that, so MSJ has decided to file a petition for commencement of special liquidation proceedings defined in the Japanese Companies Act.
(4) Outline of the petition
Court of jurisdiction
: Tokyo District Court
Case Number
: 令和６年（Reiwa 6）,（ヒ）, 第 2045 号（No.2045）
Representative for petition
: Otemon Tower, 1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo, 100-8124, Japan
Kentaro Yokoyama (lawyer), Kotaro Fuji (lawyer),
Norita Akihiko (lawyer), Nariko Inoue (lawyer)
Total Debt
: about 641.3 billion yen (as of March 31, 2023)
(End of Document)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on
05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 July 2024 03:15:03 UTC.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 4 business segments:
- manufacturing of systems and components for energy production units (42.6% of net sales): offshore wind turbines, pumps, turbochargers, reactors, compressors, aero-engines, gas turbines, nuclear power generators, etc.;
- shipbuilding and industrial construction (41.1%): construction of ships, land transport systems, machinery and industrial installations, environmental systems (industrial wastewater treatment systems, air pollution control units, marine pollution prevention systems, waste incinerators, etc.), handling equipment, machine tools, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, toll systems, etc.;
- construction of avionics, defence and aerospace systems (15.7%);
- other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (48.9%), Asia (17.4%), the United States (14.8%), Europe (9.4%), Middle East (2.9%), Central and South America (2.8%), Africa (1.3%) and other (2.5%).