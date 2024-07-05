(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

1. [Reason for Filing]

Due to the occurrence of an event that MSJ Asset Management Company ("MSJ") a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("Company") filed a petition for commencement of special liquidation proceedings defined in the Japanese Companies Act, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 17 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc.

2. [Text of Report]

(1) Outline of the consolidated subsidiary (MSJ)

Corporate name : MSJ Asset Management Company Head office : 2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Name and title of representative : representative liquidator, Keisuke Masutani

Date of filing the petition July 4, 2024 Reason for the liquidation of MSJ

In May 2023, the Company established the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation that is a predecessor of MSJ and has promoted a business with the goal of the development of the regional jet aircraft. However, due to repeated design changes and some delays in obtaining type certificate, MSJ became insolvent. In October 2020, it was decided to temporarily pause development activity on the regional jet aircraft and reconsider the possibility of resuming of the development, but was ultimately decided to discontinue development upon having deemed there to be a lack of commercial feasibility that would sufficiently warrant resumption of development base on our findings, and in February 2023, the development of the regional jet aircraft was suspended.

After that, MSJ has winded up the remaining affairs and almost completed that, so MSJ has decided to file a petition for commencement of special liquidation proceedings defined in the Japanese Companies Act.