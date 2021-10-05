Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Extraordinary Report (September 30,2021) (88 KB)

Log in
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Extraordinary Report (September 30,2021)

10/05/2021
(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Cover

Type of document:

Extraordinary Report

Filed with:

Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Date of filing:

September 30, 2021

Corporate name:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Corporate name in English:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Representative:

Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO

Location of head office:

2-3, Marunouchi 3-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Telephone number of head office:

+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)

Contact person at head office:

Tadaaki Matsunaga, Manager,

Legal Group IV,

Legal & General Affairs Department

Local point of contact:

2-3, Marunouchi 3-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Telephone number of above:

+81-3-6275-6200 (Main)

Contact person at above:

Tadaaki Matsunaga, Manager,

Legal Group IV,

Legal & General Affairs Department

Places at which copies of this report

are offered for public inspection:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc.

(8-20, Sakae 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya)

Fukuoka Stock Exchange,

securities membership corporation

(14-2, Tenjin 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Fukuoka)

Sapporo Securities Exchange,

securities membership corporation

(14-1,Minamiichijo-nishi5-chome,

Chuo-ku, Sapporo)

[1. Reason for Filing Extraordinary Report]

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") decided on September 29 to liquidate its specified subsidiary MHI Holding Denmark ApS and as a result, this event may have serious effects on the financial position, operating results and cash flow status of the Company.

According to the above, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 3 and Item 12 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information.

[2. Text of Report]

  1. Name, Address, Representative, Capital and Details of Business of the Specified Subsidiary

Name:

MHI Holding Denmark ApS

Address:

c/o Kromann Reumert, Sundkrogsgade 5, 2100 Copenhagen Ø,

Denmark

Representative:

President Hiroshi Matsuda

Capital:

315.7 million EUR

Details of Business: Management of shares of joint venture with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) specialized in wind power generation facilities

  1. Number of Shares and Ownership Ratio of the Specified Subsidiary
    Number of Shares (Before) 7,500,000, (After) 0
    Ownership Ratio (Before) 100%, (After) 0%
  2. Reasons for the Liquidation and Liquidation Schedule

Reasons for the Liquidation

At the time MHI established its joint venture (JV) with Vestas specialized in offshore wind power generation facilities, MHI Holding Denmark ApS (MHD) was established to hold the JV's shares. All shares of the JV held by MHD were transferred on December 14, 2020 to Vestas and shares in Vestas were newly acquired. As MHD has now completed the purpose for which it was originally established as described above, MHI has taken the decision to acquire all shares of Vestas held by MHD and to liquidate MHD.

Liquidation Schedule

As soon as all necessary procedures are completed in accordance with local laws and regulations (expected completion date: first half of FY2022)

(4) Effect of the Liquidation on Profit and Loss of non-consolidated financial results

In tandem with the foregoing liquidation, the Company will receive dividends from MHD. Said dividends will be booked as non-operating income to the Company's FY2021 non-consolidated balance sheets in the amount of approximately 53 billion JPY. The liquidation will have no impact on the Company's consolidated financial results.

(End of Document)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 713 B 33 397 M 33 397 M
Net income 2022 95 824 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2022 898 B 8 074 M 8 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 995 B 8 968 M 8 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 965,50 JPY
Average target price 3 695,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-6.04%8 968
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.18.61%619 880
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.71%147 890
SIEMENS AG15.61%126 016
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.41%115 138
3M COMPANY0.72%101 863