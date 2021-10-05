Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Extraordinary Report (September 30,2021) (88 KB)

Places at which copies of this report

(Note) This is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

[1. Reason for Filing Extraordinary Report]

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") decided on September 29 to liquidate its specified subsidiary MHI Holding Denmark ApS and as a result, this event may have serious effects on the financial position, operating results and cash flow status of the Company.

According to the above, the Company is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Clause 4 of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Clause 2, Item 3 and Item 12 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information.

[2. Text of Report]

Name, Address, Representative, Capital and Details of Business of the Specified Subsidiary

① Name: MHI Holding Denmark ApS ②Address: c/o Kromann Reumert, Sundkrogsgade 5, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark ③Representative: President Hiroshi Matsuda ④Capital: 315.7 million EUR

⑤Details of Business: Management of shares of joint venture with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) specialized in wind power generation facilities

Number of Shares and Ownership Ratio of the Specified Subsidiary

① Number of Shares (Before) 7,500,000, (After) 0

② Ownership Ratio (Before) 100%, (After) 0% Reasons for the Liquidation and Liquidation Schedule

① Reasons for the Liquidation

At the time MHI established its joint venture (JV) with Vestas specialized in offshore wind power generation facilities, MHI Holding Denmark ApS (MHD) was established to hold the JV's shares. All shares of the JV held by MHD were transferred on December 14, 2020 to Vestas and shares in Vestas were newly acquired. As MHD has now completed the purpose for which it was originally established as described above, MHI has taken the decision to acquire all shares of Vestas held by MHD and to liquidate MHD.

②Liquidation Schedule

As soon as all necessary procedures are completed in accordance with local laws and regulations (expected completion date: first half of FY2022)