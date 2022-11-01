Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Financial Results (237 KB)
2022-11-01
Outline of FY2022 First 6 Months Financial Results
Ended September 30, 2022 (Consolidated)
(billions of yen)
FY2022
FY2021
First 6 Months
First 6 Months
Changes
(From April 1 to
(From April 1 to
(%)
September 30, 2022)
September 30, 2021)
Orders Received
2,018.4
1,534.1
31.6
Revenue
1,875.2
1,663.7
12.7
Profit from business activities
54.8
26.2
109.2
Profit Before Income Taxes
91.3
26.5
244.4
Profit (loss) Attributable to
54.1
12.0
348.1
Owners of Parent
Operating Cash Flow
(92.8)
(132.4)
Investment Cash Flow
(8.5)
(5.5)
Financing Cash Flow
74.2
152.0
Profit (loss) Attributable to
161.20 yen
35.99 yen
347.9
Owners of Parent Per Share
Figures in parentheses are negative.
.
Consolidated financial results (continued)
Revenue by Operational Segment
(billions of yen)
FY2022
FY2021
First 6 Months
First 6 Months
(From April 1 to
(From April 1 to
September 30, 2022)
September 30, 2021)
Energy Systems
769.0
673.8
Plants & Infrastructure
292.1
301.7
Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems
563.4
454.4
Aircraft, Defense & Space
262.3
247.3
Corporate and Eliminations
(11.7)
(13.6)
TOTAL
1,875.2
1,663.7
Profit (Loss) From Business Activities by Operational Segment
(billions of yen)
FY2022
FY2021
First 6 Months
First 6 Months
(From April 1 to
(From April 1 to
September 30, 2022)
September 30, 2021)
Energy Systems
19.6
0.1
Plants & Infrastructure
10.6
7.0
Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems
8.4
14.6
Aircraft, Defense & Space
17.6
7.6
Corporate and Eliminations
(1.5)
(3.3)
TOTAL
54.8
26.2
Figures in parentheses are negative.
Estimate of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022
For the fiscal year 2022 ending March 31, 2023, MHI is expecting 4,100 billion yen in revenue, 200 billion yen in Profit from business activities, 190 billion yen in profit before income tax, and 120 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent. This estimate is based on the assumption of currency exchange rate of US$ 1.00 = ¥140 and €1.00 = ¥140 for the portion yet to be fixed.
We have decided to voluntarily adopt IFRS from beginning with the first quarter ending June 30, 2018 onward, so estimate of consolidated financial results have been made based on IFRS.
Please note that this estimate has been projected with currently available information and data. As such, these projections involve risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. The actual results, therefore, may diverge broadly with the influence of a variety of outside factors such as economics surrounding MHI, currency movement of the yen to the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and trends of stock markets in Japan. Also, the results projected here should not be construed in any way as being guaranteed by the company.
(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position [IFRS]
(Millions of Yen)
As of Mar. 31,
As of Sep. 30,
2022
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
314,257
325,873
Trade and other receivables
744,466
736,055
Other financial assets
70,952
64,589
Contract assets
654,972
692,249
Inventories
798,601
929,650
Other current assets
219,875
238,695
Total current assets
2,803,126
2,987,113
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
790,204
799,456
Goodwill
128,690
133,605
Intangible assets
70,400
75,570
Right-of-use assets
98,255
112,246
Investments accounted for using the equity method
212,828
229,337
Investments in securities and other financial assets
487,430
509,702
Deferred tax assets
352,261
369,179
Other non-current assets
173,144
160,528
Total Non-current assets
2,313,214
2,389,624
Total assets
5,116,340
5,376,738
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bonds, borrowings and other financial liabilities
304,651
425,130
Trade and other payables
863,281
780,898
Income taxes payable
28,784
15,499
Contract liabilities
886,551
967,283
Provisions
203,585
203,349
Other current liabilities
193,865
186,365
Total Current liabilities
2,480,720
2,578,527
Non-current liabilities
Bonds, borrowings and other financial liabilities
773,622
824,597
Deferred tax liabilities
6,217
7,358
Retirement benefit liability
76,824
79,707
Provisions
62,218
67,799
Other non-current liabilities
54,207
55,446
Total non-current liabilities
973,090
1,034,909
Total liabilities
3,453,810
3,613,436
Equity
Share capital
265,608
265,608
Capital surplus
45,061
42,270
Treasury shares
(5,946)
(5,458)
Retained earnings
1,099,158
1,130,499
Other components of equity
172,728
234,070
Equity attributable to owners of parent
1,576,611
1,666,990
Non-controlling interests
85,918
96,310
Total Equity
1,662,529
1,763,301
Total Liabilities and Equity
5,116,340
5,376,738
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss [IFRS]
First six months FY2021 and FY2022
(Millions of Yen)
FY2021 First 6 Months
FY2022 First 6 Months
(From Apr. 1 to
(From Apr. 1 to
Sep. 30, 2021)
Sep. 30, 2022)
Revenue
1,663,747
1,875,267
Cost of sales
1,395,968
1,549,268
Gross Profit
267,778
325,998
Selling, general and administrative expenses
266,829
293,592
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
8,628
8,374
Other income *
26,648
35,636
Other expenses
10,013
21,573
Profit from business activities
26,211
54,844
Finance income
8,600
47,065
Finance cost
8,277
10,518
Profit before income taxes
26,534
91,391
Income taxes
8,062
31,001
Profit
18,471
60,389
Profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
12,081
54,132
Non-controlling interests
6,389
6,257
(Yen)
Earnings per share atttibutable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
35.99
161.20
Diluted earnings per share
35.97
160.97
*Other income incluedes dividend income. The amount of dividends of FY 2021 first 6 Month is 8,639 Million Yen, and the amount of FY2022 First 6 Months is 12,767 Million Yen.
