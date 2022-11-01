Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Financial Results (237 KB)

Estimate of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022

For the fiscal year 2022 ending March 31, 2023, MHI is expecting 4,100 billion yen in revenue, 200 billion yen in Profit from business activities, 190 billion yen in profit before income tax, and 120 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent. This estimate is based on the assumption of currency exchange rate of US$ 1.00 = ¥140 and €1.00 = ¥140 for the portion yet to be fixed.

We have decided to voluntarily adopt IFRS from beginning with the first quarter ending June 30, 2018 onward, so estimate of consolidated financial results have been made based on IFRS.

Please note that this estimate has been projected with currently available information and data. As such, these projections involve risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. The actual results, therefore, may diverge broadly with the influence of a variety of outside factors such as economics surrounding MHI, currency movement of the yen to the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and trends of stock markets in Japan. Also, the results projected here should not be construed in any way as being guaranteed by the company.

