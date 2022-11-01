Advanced search
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
01:14 2022-11-01 am EDT
5271.00 JPY   +2.95%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Financial Results (237 KB)

11/01/2022 | 12:46am EDT
2022-11-01

Outline of FY2022 First 6 Months Financial Results

Ended September 30, 2022 (Consolidated)

(billions of yen)

FY2022

FY2021

First 6 Months

First 6 Months

Changes

(From April 1 to

(From April 1 to

(%)

September 30, 2022)

September 30, 2021)

Orders Received

2,018.4

1,534.1

31.6

Revenue

1,875.2

1,663.7

12.7

Profit from business activities

54.8

26.2

109.2

Profit Before Income Taxes

91.3

26.5

244.4

Profit (loss) Attributable to

54.1

12.0

348.1

Owners of Parent

Operating Cash Flow

(92.8)

(132.4)

Investment Cash Flow

(8.5)

(5.5)

Financing Cash Flow

74.2

152.0

Profit (loss) Attributable to

161.20 yen

35.99 yen

347.9

Owners of Parent Per Share

Figures in parentheses are negative.

.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Marunouchi Nijubashi Bldg., 3-2-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, Japan

Brand Magazine: spectra.mhi.com

Consolidated financial results (continued)

Revenue by Operational Segment

(billions of yen)

FY2022

FY2021

First 6 Months

First 6 Months

(From April 1 to

(From April 1 to

September 30, 2022)

September 30, 2021)

Energy Systems

769.0

673.8

Plants & Infrastructure

292.1

301.7

Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems

563.4

454.4

Aircraft, Defense & Space

262.3

247.3

Corporate and Eliminations

(11.7)

(13.6)

TOTAL

1,875.2

1,663.7

Profit (Loss) From Business Activities by Operational Segment

(billions of yen)

FY2022

FY2021

First 6 Months

First 6 Months

(From April 1 to

(From April 1 to

September 30, 2022)

September 30, 2021)

Energy Systems

19.6

0.1

Plants & Infrastructure

10.6

7.0

Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems

8.4

14.6

Aircraft, Defense & Space

17.6

7.6

Corporate and Eliminations

(1.5)

(3.3)

TOTAL

54.8

26.2

Figures in parentheses are negative.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Marunouchi Nijubashi Bldg., 3-2-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, Japan

Brand Magazine: spectra.mhi.com

Estimate of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022

For the fiscal year 2022 ending March 31, 2023, MHI is expecting 4,100 billion yen in revenue, 200 billion yen in Profit from business activities, 190 billion yen in profit before income tax, and 120 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent. This estimate is based on the assumption of currency exchange rate of US$ 1.00 = ¥140 and €1.00 = ¥140 for the portion yet to be fixed.

We have decided to voluntarily adopt IFRS from beginning with the first quarter ending June 30, 2018 onward, so estimate of consolidated financial results have been made based on IFRS.

Please note that this estimate has been projected with currently available information and data. As such, these projections involve risks and uncertainties. For this reason, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions. The actual results, therefore, may diverge broadly with the influence of a variety of outside factors such as economics surrounding MHI, currency movement of the yen to the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and trends of stock markets in Japan. Also, the results projected here should not be construed in any way as being guaranteed by the company.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Marunouchi Nijubashi Bldg., 3-2-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, Japan

Brand Magazine: spectra.mhi.com

(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position [IFRS]

(Millions of Yen)

As of Mar. 31,

As of Sep. 30,

2022

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

314,257

325,873

Trade and other receivables

744,466

736,055

Other financial assets

70,952

64,589

Contract assets

654,972

692,249

Inventories

798,601

929,650

Other current assets

219,875

238,695

Total current assets

2,803,126

2,987,113

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

790,204

799,456

Goodwill

128,690

133,605

Intangible assets

70,400

75,570

Right-of-use assets

98,255

112,246

Investments accounted for using the equity method

212,828

229,337

Investments in securities and other financial assets

487,430

509,702

Deferred tax assets

352,261

369,179

Other non-current assets

173,144

160,528

Total Non-current assets

2,313,214

2,389,624

Total assets

5,116,340

5,376,738

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Bonds, borrowings and other financial liabilities

304,651

425,130

Trade and other payables

863,281

780,898

Income taxes payable

28,784

15,499

Contract liabilities

886,551

967,283

Provisions

203,585

203,349

Other current liabilities

193,865

186,365

Total Current liabilities

2,480,720

2,578,527

Non-current liabilities

Bonds, borrowings and other financial liabilities

773,622

824,597

Deferred tax liabilities

6,217

7,358

Retirement benefit liability

76,824

79,707

Provisions

62,218

67,799

Other non-current liabilities

54,207

55,446

Total non-current liabilities

973,090

1,034,909

Total liabilities

3,453,810

3,613,436

Equity

Share capital

265,608

265,608

Capital surplus

45,061

42,270

Treasury shares

(5,946)

(5,458)

Retained earnings

1,099,158

1,130,499

Other components of equity

172,728

234,070

Equity attributable to owners of parent

1,576,611

1,666,990

Non-controlling interests

85,918

96,310

Total Equity

1,662,529

1,763,301

Total Liabilities and Equity

5,116,340

5,376,738

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss [IFRS]
  1. First six months FY2021 and FY2022

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021 First 6 Months

FY2022 First 6 Months

(From Apr. 1 to

(From Apr. 1 to

Sep. 30, 2021)

Sep. 30, 2022)

Revenue

1,663,747

1,875,267

Cost of sales

1,395,968

1,549,268

Gross Profit

267,778

325,998

Selling, general and administrative expenses

266,829

293,592

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

8,628

8,374

Other income *

26,648

35,636

Other expenses

10,013

21,573

Profit from business activities

26,211

54,844

Finance income

8,600

47,065

Finance cost

8,277

10,518

Profit before income taxes

26,534

91,391

Income taxes

8,062

31,001

Profit

18,471

60,389

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

12,081

54,132

Non-controlling interests

6,389

6,257

(Yen)

Earnings per share atttibutable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

35.99

161.20

Diluted earnings per share

35.97

160.97

*Other income incluedes dividend income. The amount of dividends of FY 2021 first 6 Month is 8,639 Million Yen, and the amount of FY2022 First 6 Months is 12,767 Million Yen.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
