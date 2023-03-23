Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Industrial Machinery

Advanced search
London, March 23, 2023

  • Cycloconverter upgrade will increase availability of stainless direct-reduction, annealing, and pickling line (DRAPL)
  • Implementation scheduled for autumn 2023

Primetals Technologies is supporting the Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu in replacing the existing cycloconverter drive control system and power section for stand No. 2 at the stainless direct-reduction, annealing, and pickling line (DRAPL) at its production site in Tornio, Finland.

The old cycloconverter drive system will be replaced by a new one. The complete revamp, including installation, is planned for autumn 2023.

Increased availability

The project is aimed at increasing the availability of the production line and ensuring that the drive system will meet future spare-part supply conditions. Two factors played in when Outokumpu Oyj selected Primetals Technologies as supplier: an adaptable replacement concept and a collaboration based on mutual trust regarding all service issues and improvements at the existing DRAPL.

Primetals Technologies' scope of supply includes new controller and power sections for the cycloconverter, upgrade of the excitation unit and auxiliary system, the installation of electrical equipment, and implementation and adaptation of Level 1 software for the new drive system. The integration into the existing basic automation control system has been kept, leaving the interface unchanged.

Strong partnership

The partnership between Primetals Technologies and Outokumpu has lasted for decades. During the various plant lifecycles at the site in Tornio, from the initial plant startup to various modernization steps, a strong, reliable, and trusting collaborative spirit has been established.
The successful replacement of the previous two cycloconverters was a further reason why Primetals Technologies was selected to modernize the third cycloconverter at Outokumpu's steelworks in Tornio.

The global leader in sustainable stainless steel, Outokumpu employs more than 8,000 professionals in almost 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. Outokumpu is the largest stainless steel producer in Europe and the second largest in the Americas.

Primetals Technologies will upgrade the drives for stand No. 2 at Outokumpu's stainless direct-reduction, annealing, and pickling line at the steel plant located in Tornio, Finland.

Primetals Technologies, Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a pioneer and world leader in the fields of engineering, plant building, and the provision of lifecycle services for the metals industry. The company offers a complete technology, product, and services portfolio that includes integrated electrics and automation, digitalization, and environmental solutions. This covers every step of the iron and steel production chain-from the raw materials to the finished product-and includes the latest rolling solutions for the nonferrous metals sector. Primetals Technologies is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners, with around 7,000 employees worldwide. To learn more about Primetals Technologies, visit the company website www.primetals.com.

