China Steel Corporation (CSC) has signed a contract with Primetals Technologies for a pickling line and tandem cold mill upgrade at its plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Startup is scheduled for September 2025. Primetals Technologies is responsible for the engineering and supply of equipment as well as advisory services for construction work and implementation.

Increased production

The existing plant is designed as a 4-stand tandem cold mill. The upgrade from Primetals Technologies will revamp stands 2, 3, and 4 to incorporate the Hyper UCM technology and add an induction heater as well as a No. 0 stand at the entry side of the existing mill. Recent similar revamping projects to enhance high grade electrical steel production was a key factor for CSC when choosing Primetals Technologies as its supplier.

Thanks to the upgrade, CSC's production capacity of electrical steel will be increased. Developed by Primetals Technologies, the Hyper UCM technology offers higher reduction rates and greater control options to determine the shape of advanced high strength steels (AHSS).

Thinner strip

The technology is based on an optimized combination of roll diameters for work rolls, intermediate rolls, and backup rolls, and makes it possible to use work rolls with smaller diameters while maintaining a high reduction capability. Compared to the standard UC-Mill, it can roll materials of much higher strength into thinner strip while achieving higher levels of quality and productivity.

The largest integrated steel producer in Taiwan, CSC has an annual crude steel output of about ten million tons. The main products are steel plates, bars, wire rods, hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils, electro-galvanized coils, electrical steel coils, and hot-dip galvanized steel coils. About one third of the production is exported, mainly to China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Representatives from CSC and Primetals Technologies during the contract signing ceremony.

Primetals Technologies will revamp CSC's tandem cold mill at the steel plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Min-Hsiung Liu, Vice President at CSC's commercial division, and Hideshi Yoshizaki, Head of Business Development at Primetals Technologies Japan during the contract signing ceremony.

