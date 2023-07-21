Development Status Toyota's Manned Pressurized Rover and MHI's LUPEX Rover
2023-07-21
SHARE
Presentation materials are uploaded herein explaining the development status of the manned pressurized rover (nicknamed the "Lunar Cruiser") currently being developed by Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota"), and the LUPEX rover currently being developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") for the lunar polar exploration mission (LUPEX), part of projects led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Development cooperation between Toyota and MHI for these projects will also be discussed.
Attachment 1:【JAXA】Trends of International Space Exploration (2.27 MB)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 04:05:10 UTC.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 4 business segments:
- manufacturing of systems and components for energy production units (42.6% of net sales): offshore wind turbines, pumps, turbochargers, reactors, compressors, aero-engines, gas turbines, nuclear power generators, etc.;
- shipbuilding and industrial construction (41.1%): construction of ships, land transport systems, machinery and industrial installations, environmental systems (industrial wastewater treatment systems, air pollution control units, marine pollution prevention systems, waste incinerators, etc.), handling equipment, machine tools, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, toll systems, etc.;
- construction of avionics, defence and aerospace systems (15.7%);
- other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (48.9%), Asia (17.4%), the United States (14.8%), Europe (9.4%), Middle East (2.9%), Central and South America (2.8%), Africa (1.3%) and other (2.5%).