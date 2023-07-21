Presentation materials are uploaded herein explaining the development status of the manned pressurized rover (nicknamed the "Lunar Cruiser") currently being developed by Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota"), and the LUPEX rover currently being developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") for the lunar polar exploration mission (LUPEX), part of projects led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Development cooperation between Toyota and MHI for these projects will also be discussed.