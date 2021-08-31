Log in
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Japan's defence ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending

08/31/2021 | 01:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Forces listen to a speech during a visit of Japanese warship JS Samidare at Jakarta International Container Terminal at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defence ministry is seeking an annual budget increase that will add to past hikes to expand military spending over a decade by almost a sixth, as it looks to counter the growing strength of neighbouring China.

Since last year, Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a "sense of crisis" over Beijing's threat to Taiwan, which lies close to Japanese islands along the edge of the East China Sea.

The ministry's budget proposal, released on Tuesday, seeks an increase of 2.6 percent in spending, to a record 5.48 trillion yen ($49.93 billion), for the year starting April 1.

Finance ministry officials will review, and could amend, the request before sending it to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet for approval.

However, Japan's defence spending increases are not enough to keep pace with China's expanding military budget, which will increase 6.8% next year and is already about four times more than Japan's, and second only to the United States in size.

Instead, Tokyo's strategy is to build a force armed with the latest equipment to deter Beijing from military action to settle territorial or other disputes in the region.

Big-ticket spending requests include 130 billion yen for 12 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth fighters, four of which will be short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) B variants operating off converted helicopter carriers.

The defence ministry is asking for 105 billion yen next year to develop its first new domestic jet fighter in three decades. The project, expected to be completed in the 2030s, at a cost of about $40 billion, is being led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Japan's forces, which defend its islands alongside U.S. units, also want money for new compact warships and funds to buy and develop longer-range missiles to strike distant enemy targets, including land bases.

The ministry is also seeking funds for space-related forces, such as satellites and lasers to track targets beyond the atmosphere. It also wants 34.5 billion yen to strengthen defences against cyber attacks.

($1=109.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Tim Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1.79% 2389 End-of-day quote.2.80%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1.40% 2926 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 713 B 33 783 M 33 783 M
Net income 2022 95 824 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 909 B 8 274 M 8 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 982 B 8 934 M 8 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-7.29%8 934
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.55%648 504
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.01%159 579
SIEMENS AG20.34%132 542
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.75%116 444
3M COMPANY12.23%112 863