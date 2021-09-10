Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
2021-09-10
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries hereby announces the launch schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard 'QZS-1R', the replacement for QZS-1.
Launch Date
Monday, October 25, 2021
Launch Window
11:00 am through noon (Japan Standard Time, JST)(Note)
Reserved Launch Period
October 26 through November 30, 2021
The launch window is subject to set each day during the reserved launch period.
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
