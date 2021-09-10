Log in
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R

09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Press Information

Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
2021-09-10

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries hereby announces the launch schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard 'QZS-1R', the replacement for QZS-1.

Launch Date Monday, October 25, 2021
Launch Window 11:00 am through noon (Japan Standard Time, JST)(Note)
Reserved Launch Period October 26 through November 30, 2021
  • The launch window is subject to set each day during the reserved launch period.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 713 B 33 802 M 33 802 M
Net income 2022 95 824 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 898 B 8 171 M 8 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 1 010 B 9 197 M 9 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 009,00 JPY
Average target price 3 695,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-4.66%9 197
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.84%631 296
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.81%153 911
SIEMENS AG21.97%135 334
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.55%113 371
3M COMPANY6.27%107 482