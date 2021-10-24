Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Launch Time of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
Launch Time of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
2021-10-24
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries hereby announces the launch time of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard "QZS-1R", the replacement for QZS-1.
Launch Date
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Launch Time
11:19:37 am (Japan Standard Time, JST)(Note)
Launch Window
11:19:37 am through 11:34:37 (Japan Standard Time, JST)(Note)
Reserved Launch Period
October 27 through November 30, 2021
The launch time and the launch window are subject to set each day during the reserved launch period.
