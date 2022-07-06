Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI ESG DATA BOOK 2022 (7.6MB)

ESG DATABOOK 2022
FY 2021, as of March, 2022
Reason for Publishing and Positioning of This Report (ESG DATA BOOK)
Keeping its principles and Group Statement as its base, MHI Group aims to continue its development alongside the changing world by responding to the present and future issues and needs of society with a variety of technologies and services.
To enhance the understanding of our philosophy among all of our stakeholders, we have integrated financial information, including management strategy and operating performance, with non-financial information related to the Group's environmental and social activities into the MHI Report (MHI Group Integrated Report). This ESG Report (ESG DATA BOOK) functions as a supplementary document to the MHI Report and summarizes information pertaining to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), meant to introduce detailed performance data of our ESG efforts to all of our stakeholders, who possess a vested interest in this information.
Structure of Information Disclosure
The MHI Report contains financial and non-financial information that is important to understanding MHI Group.
The ESG DATABOOK and the Company SUSTAINABILITY website contain more detailed non-financial information.
MHI Report:
https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/
MHI Financial Report:
https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/
SUSTAINABILITY:
https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/
Coverage
Target organization: In principal, the scope of reporting includes MHI and its consolidated subsidiaries.
The scope of some information is for MHI on a non-consolidated basis, in which case it is identified as such. Target period: From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (includes information on some activities after March 31, 2021)
Reporting cycle: Annual (Previous report: November 2021 Revised report: August 2022)
Date published: December 2022
Third-party Assurance
To enhance the reliability of data, we have received third-party assurance. (For details, please see pages 100-103.)
(Note) Environmental and Social data subject to third-party assurance is indicated with ✓.
・Assurance Statement on Materiality disclosure ・Assurance Statement on Environmental and Social data
Reference Guidelines
-
Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) International Integrated Reporting Framework
-
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards
-
Ministry of the Environment of Japan Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 version)
-
National Standards Bodies Guidance on social responsibility ISO26000
-
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Forward-Looking Statements
Forecasts regarding future performance presented in these materials are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time this presentation was prepared. As such, these projections involve risks and uncertainty.
For this reason, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions.
It is possible that actual results may change significantly from these projections for a number of factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, economic trends affecting the Company's operating environment, currency movement of the yen value against the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and trends of stock markets in Japan. Also, the results projected here should not be construed in any way as being guaranteed by the Company.
2
Contents
Editorial Policy
Management
Governance
Environment
Contributions to Society
Framework
Stakeholders
Materiality
MISSION NET ZERO,
Our Declaration to Achieve Carbon Neutrality
Corporate Governance
Risk Management
Compliance
Product Stewardship
Customer Relationship Management
Innovation Management
Supply Chain Management
Environmental Management
Climate Change
Water Risk
Biodiversity
Waste / Pollution
Labour Practice
Occupational Health and Safety
Human Resources Development
Talent Attraction and Retention
Human Rights
Corporate Philanthropy
Recognition from Society
Third-party Assurance
4
9
12
16
17
25
29
35
40
43
46
49
57
64
66
68
70
74
82
87
92
94
98
100
Sustainability and CSR Policy
In accordance with the three Principles that are at the heart of Our Principles, MHI Group serves as a manufacturing corporation that contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors of delivering products and technologies in support of social and industrial infrastructure worldwide. MHI shall not only make contributions through its products and technologies to resolve social issues such as environmental problems, but shall also work on resolving a wide range of social challenges through various activities in the process of its overall business and promote CSR activities in tandem with its business activities. MHI believes the basis of CSR is to engage in business activities that take its diverse range of stakeholders into consideration and return profits to all stakeholders in optimum fashion, while at the same time providing excellent products and technologies to realize a sustainable society and a secure future for people and the planet.
The MHI Group's CSR Action Guidelines serve as collective standards for all MHI Group employees. These guidelines provide a concrete and easy-to-understand way for employees to consistently keep CSR in mind as the Group contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors and Our Principles centered on the principles of CSR.
In 2015, we established the MHI Group Global Code of Conduct, a provision of common principles which stipulates how the Group's employees with various backgrounds, nationalities and cultures should act and behave. Regarding the environment, MHI Group has established the "Basic Policy on Environmental Matters" and "Action Guidelines" to encourage initiatives to reduce environmental burden based on them. As for the human rights, we formulate "MHI Policy on Human Rights", while supporting international norms such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
CSR Action Guidelines
MHI strives to move the world toward a more secure future. Through our technology, our business practices, and our people, we:
Care for the planet
We are eco-conscious, and engineer environmentally-friendly technologies that improve sustainability and protect the Earth
Create a more harmonious society
We embrace integrity and proactive participation to solve societal challenges
Inspire the future
We cultivate global talent who share a vision and desire to move the world forward for generations to come
4
Sustainability Promotion System
In order to promote management that takes into account the sustainability of society, we developed and reorganized the existing CSR Committee into the Sustainability Committee, and newly established the Materiality Council on October 1, 2021. In consideration of the environmental, social and economic sustainability of companies demanded by the international community, institutional investors and other stakeholders, we will further strengthen our sustainability management system centered on the issues and values faced by modern society.
In addition, the Sustainability Committee was established as a development of the CSR Committee, which had been working on the identification of materiality, ESG measures and the promotion of social contribution activities. The Sustainability Committee aims at becoming "a company that focuses on the perspective of society, meets society's expectations and is trusted at all times," with CSR at the core of management. Chaired by the CSO (Chief Strategy Officer, director, the officer in charge of sustainability), the Sustainability Committee comprises officers involved in ESG and business, including the GC (General Counsel, director), CFO (Chief Financial Officer, director), CTO (Chief Technology Officer), the officer in charge of HR (human resources), the head of Business Strategy Office, and other officers in charge of domains and segments in accordance with the agenda. In principle, with the aim of establishing sustainable management, the committee meets twice each year to discuss and determine basic ESG initiative policies and responses for material issues of sustainability, while promoting related initiatives. In addition to making decisions at the top management level of the company in response to ESG issues including TCFD (the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and human rights due diligence, with regard to which social needs are increasing, we disclose their progress.
Important matters related to various sustainability issues are deliberated and decided at the Executive Committee and reported to the board meeting.
Also, committees to deliberate sustainability/CSR related material issues, such as Compliance Committee and MHI Group Environment Committee, have been set up as below
-
The Sustainability Promotion System Chart
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.