Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI ESG DATA BOOK 2022 (7.6MB)

Reason for Publishing and Positioning of This Report (ESG DATA BOOK) Keeping its principles and Group Statement as its base, MHI Group aims to continue its development alongside the changing world by responding to the present and future issues and needs of society with a variety of technologies and services. To enhance the understanding of our philosophy among all of our stakeholders, we have integrated financial information, including management strategy and operating performance, with non-financial information related to the Group's environmental and social activities into the MHI Report (MHI Group Integrated Report). This ESG Report (ESG DATA BOOK) functions as a supplementary document to the MHI Report and summarizes information pertaining to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), meant to introduce detailed performance data of our ESG efforts to all of our stakeholders, who possess a vested interest in this information. Structure of Information Disclosure The MHI Report contains financial and non-financial information that is important to understanding MHI Group. The ESG DATABOOK and the Company SUSTAINABILITY website contain more detailed non-financial information. MHI Report: https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/ MHI Financial Report: https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/ SUSTAINABILITY: https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/ Coverage Target organization: In principal, the scope of reporting includes MHI and its consolidated subsidiaries. The scope of some information is for MHI on a non-consolidated basis, in which case it is identified as such. Target period: From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (includes information on some activities after March 31, 2021) Reporting cycle: Annual (Previous report: November 2021 Revised report: August 2022) Date published: December 2022 Third-party Assurance To enhance the reliability of data, we have received third-party assurance. (For details, please see pages 100-103.) (Note) Environmental and Social data subject to third-party assurance is indicated with ✓. ・Assurance Statement on Materiality disclosure ・Assurance Statement on Environmental and Social data Reference Guidelines Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) International Integrated Reporting Framework

Contents Editorial Policy 2 Management Governance Environment Contributions to Society Framework Stakeholders Materiality MISSION NET ZERO, Our Declaration to Achieve Carbon Neutrality Corporate Governance Risk Management Compliance Product Stewardship Customer Relationship Management Innovation Management Supply Chain Management Environmental Management Climate Change Water Risk Biodiversity Waste / Pollution Labour Practice Occupational Health and Safety Human Resources Development Talent Attraction and Retention Human Rights Corporate Philanthropy Recognition from Society Third-party Assurance 4 9 12 16 17 25 29 35 40 43 46 49 57 64 66 68 70 74 82 87 92 94 98 100 3

Sustainability and CSR Policy In accordance with the three Principles that are at the heart of Our Principles, MHI Group serves as a manufacturing corporation that contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors of delivering products and technologies in support of social and industrial infrastructure worldwide. MHI shall not only make contributions through its products and technologies to resolve social issues such as environmental problems, but shall also work on resolving a wide range of social challenges through various activities in the process of its overall business and promote CSR activities in tandem with its business activities. MHI believes the basis of CSR is to engage in business activities that take its diverse range of stakeholders into consideration and return profits to all stakeholders in optimum fashion, while at the same time providing excellent products and technologies to realize a sustainable society and a secure future for people and the planet. The MHI Group's CSR Action Guidelines serve as collective standards for all MHI Group employees. These guidelines provide a concrete and easy-to-understand way for employees to consistently keep CSR in mind as the Group contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors and Our Principles centered on the principles of CSR. In 2015, we established the MHI Group Global Code of Conduct, a provision of common principles which stipulates how the Group's employees with various backgrounds, nationalities and cultures should act and behave. Regarding the environment, MHI Group has established the "Basic Policy on Environmental Matters" and "Action Guidelines" to encourage initiatives to reduce environmental burden based on them. As for the human rights, we formulate "MHI Policy on Human Rights", while supporting international norms such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. CSR Action Guidelines MHI strives to move the world toward a more secure future. Through our technology, our business practices, and our people, we: Care for the planet We are eco-conscious, and engineer environmentally-friendly technologies that improve sustainability and protect the Earth Create a more harmonious society We embrace integrity and proactive participation to solve societal challenges Inspire the future We cultivate global talent who share a vision and desire to move the world forward for generations to come (Others) MHI Group Code of Conduct https://www.mhi.com/company/aboutmhi/policy/conduct.html MHI Policy on Human Rights https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/social/policy_on_humanrights.html Basic Policy on Environmental Matters and Action Guidelines https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/environment/management.html Privacy Policy https://www.mhi.com/privacy.html Policy of Safety and Health https://www.mhi.com/company/aboutmhi/policy/safety_health.html Procurement Policy https://www.mhi.com/company/procurement/policy/index.html MHI Group Supply Chain CSR Promotion Guidelines and Basic Policy Concerning Conflict Minerals https://www.mhi.com/company/procurement/csr/ 4