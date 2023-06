The MRJ Museum, which is currently under temporary closure, will close permanently on June 30, 2023. This decision was taken in light of termination of the SpaceJet development program. We wish to thank everyone for their interest and support over the years.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 02:04:04 UTC.