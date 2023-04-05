Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40:37 2023-04-05 am EDT
5042.00 JPY   -0.40%
12:51aMitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Management & Finance
PU
12:51aMitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (5.5MB)
PU
04/03MHI President Seiji Izumisawa Offers Words of Encouragement to New Employees at the Company's 2023 Welcoming Ceremony
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Management & Finance

04/05/2023 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Information

MHI Announces 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan Progress
2023-04-05

SHARE

Tokyo, April 4, 2023 -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan Progress.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

  • Related Links
MEDIA CONTACTS

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
12:51aMitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Management & Finance
PU
12:51aMitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (5.5MB)
PU
04/03MHI President Seiji Izumisawa Offers Words of Encouragement to New Employees at the Com..
AQ
03/31Osaka Gas and MHI to Collaborate in CO2 Value Chain Development for CCUS
AQ
03/31Demonstration Test of "Smart Industrial Safety" by Newly Developed MHI Drone Carried Ou..
AQ
03/30Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Aircraft
PU
03/30MHI Thermal Systems Develops Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units with Heat-Pu..
AQ
03/30Mitsubishi Power Supporting Efficient Utilization of Hydrogen in the Petroleum Refining..
AQ
03/30Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Industrial Machinery
PU
03/30Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : [ Living & Leisure
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 134 B 31 369 M 31 369 M
Net income 2023 134 B 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net Debt 2023 796 B 6 043 M 6 043 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 1 700 B 12 901 M 12 901 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 062,00 JPY
Average target price 5 805,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-3.99%12 901
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.22%680 112
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.90%129 138
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY46.02%105 670
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.6.44%74 492
3M COMPANY-14.73%57 667
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer