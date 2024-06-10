(Note) This is a translation of the official Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the official Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Please note that differences between this translation and those in the previous years may not necessarily mean that there have been changes in the official Japanese original, since the translation differences may stem only from a more accurate translation.

[Security Code: 7011]

Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 29, 2024 Date of Issuance: June 10, 2024

To the Shareholders:

Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce that the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") will be held as described below.

For this General Meeting of Shareholders, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet (as indicated in the following "INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING").

Please examine the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in advance, by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan time).

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time)

2. Place: Tokyo Kaikan, 3F "Rose" 2-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purposes:

To report on the following items:

Item No. 1: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee.

Item No. 2: Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).