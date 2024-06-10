(Note) This is a translation of the official Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the official Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Please note that differences between this translation and those in the previous years may not necessarily mean that there have been changes in the official Japanese original, since the translation differences may stem only from a more accurate translation.
[Security Code: 7011]
Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 29, 2024 Date of Issuance: June 10, 2024
To the Shareholders:
Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We are pleased to announce that the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI") will be held as described below.
For this General Meeting of Shareholders, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet (as indicated in the following "INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING").
Please examine the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in advance, by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan time).
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time)
2. Place:
Tokyo Kaikan, 3F "Rose"
2-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3. Purposes:
To report on the following items:
Item No. 1: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee.
Item No. 2: Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 2023 fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
1
To consider and resolve the following proposals: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 3: Election of 1 Director Who Is Serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Proposal No. 4: Revision to Amount and Details Related to Stock-based Remuneration Plan for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)
4. Matters Concerning Measures for Electronic Provision, Etc.:
- When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, MHI takes measures for electronic providing information that constitutes the content of the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items subject to measures for electronic provision), and posts this information as "Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on each of the following websites. Please access either of those websites to review the information.
Website of MHI
Website Posting Informational Material for a
General Meeting of Shareholders
https://www.mhi.com/jp/finance/stock/meeting/
https://d.sokai.jp/7011/teiji/ (in Japanese)
(in Japanese)
In addition to posting items subject to measures for electronic provision on the aforementioned websites, MHI also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) (Listed Company Search). To access this information, enter the issue name (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries) or security code (7011), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
Website of TSE
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
(in Japanese)
- Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, pursuant to the provisions of the laws of Japan and MHI's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents.
- "Stock Acquisition Rights of MHI" and "Establishing a Framework for Ensuring Appropriate Business Conduct" of Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of Consolidated Financial Statements and "(Reference) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows"
- "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non- consolidated Financial Statements" of Non-consolidated Financial Statements
2
- If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
- For other matters to be resolved in this notice of convocation, please refer to "INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING" below.
(End)
3
INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING
You are kindly requested to exercise your voting right by either of the following methods.
Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing
Please examine the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate whether you are for or against each proposal on the voting card sent together with this notice and post it without affixing a postage stamp.
If neither the "agree" nor "against" box on the voting card is checked, it will be deemed to be a vote to "agree" to the proposal.
Exercise due date: No later than 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan time)
Guidance for filling in the voting card
Proposal No. 1, Proposal No. 3 and Proposal No. 4:
- When you are for the proposal, mark 〇 in the "agree" box.
- When you are against the proposal, mark 〇 in the "against" box. Proposal No. 2:
- When you are for all of the proposed persons in the proposal, mark 〇 in the "agree" box.
- When you are against all of the proposed persons in the proposal, mark 〇 in the "against" box.
- If you are against certain candidates, mark 〇 in the "agree" box, and also write the candidate number for each candidate you are against inside the parentheses on the right side of the "agree" box (a consecutively ordered number has been given to each candidate in the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders).
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
Please examine the Reference Materials Relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate whether you are for or against each proposal by accessing the site "Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings" (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese).
For details, please refer to the "Instructions for Voting Right via the Internet" on the following. Exercise due date: No later than 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan time)
Attend the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please present the voting card sent together with this notice to the reception desk on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
(The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m.) (Japan time)
Place:
Tokyo Kaikan, 3F "Rose"
2-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
- If you exercise your voting right by proxy, the proxy shall be limited to one other shareholder who has the voting right, pursuant to the provisions of Article 18 of MHI's Articles of Incorporation. In this case, in addition to the voting card for exercising voting rights as proxy and the letter of attorney, the proxy should submit the proxy's own voting card.
4
Handling of the Duplicated Exercises of Voting Rights for the Same Proposal
- If the voting right is exercised multiple times both in writing and via the Internet, the exercise of the voting right via the Internet will be deemed effective.
- If the voting right is exercised multiple times other than as described above, the last exercise of the voting right will be deemed effective.
Instructions for Voting Right via the Internet
1. Access to the Website for Exercise of Voting Rights Access by scanning the QR code
Using a smartphone to scan the "Login QR code" printed on the voting card will result in you being taken automatically to the website for the exercise of voting rights. Please follow the directions that appear on the screen to indicate whether you are for or against each proposal.
Depending on the model of smartphone used, it may not be possible to login using the QR code. If this is the case, please exercise your voting rights in accordance with "Access by entering a login ID and password," below.
* QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
Access by entering a login ID and password
Please indicate whether you are for or against each proposal by accessing the site "Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings" (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese) in accordance with instructions on the screen.
Enter the login ID and temporary password printed on the voting card (or the password registered by the shareholder) and click Login button
2. Notes regarding the Exercise of the Voting Right via the Internet
- When voting by a computer, please read the site's "Terms of Use" and "Usage Guide." When voting by a smartphone, please read the site's "Terms of Use" and "Usage Guide."
- Please note that the website will be unavailable every day from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Japan time).
- Shareholders will be responsible for the Internet connection charges and the communication charges, etc. arising when exercising their voting rights via the Internet.
- Please contact the following if you have questions about the site "Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings":
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk) Telephone: 0120-173-027 (toll free)
Service Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Japan time)
Shareholders participating in the "Electronic Proxy Voting Platform" managed by ICJ, Inc. may place their votes through this platform.
5
REFERENCE MATERIALS
RELATING TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
MHI has set a basic policy of implementing returns to shareholders with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of around 30% while considering a balance between "business growth" and "financial soundness."
Based on this policy and taking full account of our business results for the fiscal year under review, financial position as of the end of the fiscal year under review and others, MHI proposes to pay a dividend of ¥120 per share as the Year-end Dividend defined in Article 45 of the Articles of Incorporation. Combined with the Interim Dividend of ¥80 per share paid in December 2023, the total annual dividend will be ¥200 per share, an increase of ¥70 over that of the previous fiscal year (FY2022).
- Kind of Dividend Property Cash
- Dividend Allocation and Total Amount of Dividends Dividend allocation: ¥120 per share of MHI's common stock Total amount of dividends: ¥40,432,362,600
- Effective Date of Dividend Allocation June 28, 2024
(Note) MHI conducted a stock split of its common stock on a 10 for 1 basis on April 1, 2024; however, as the abovementioned year-end dividend has a record date of March 31, 2023, it will be conducted based on the number of shares before the stock split.
6
Proposal No. 2: Election of 7 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of the 7 current Directors (excluding Directors who are serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, MHI proposes to elect 7 Directors (excluding Directors who are serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
Candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows:
The Number of
The Number of
Years in Office as
Position and Responsibility
Attendance at the
Director
No.
Name
Board of Directors
(as of the
in MHI
Meetings
conclusion of this
(FY2023)
General Meeting
of Shareholders)
1
Shunichi Miyanaga
Re-election
Chairman of the Board
14 out of
16 years
14 times
2
Seiji Izumisawa
Re-election
*President and CEO*1
14 out of
7 years
(Member of the Board)
14 times
*Director (Member of the
Board), Senior Executive
14 out of
3
Hitoshi Kaguchi
Re-election
Vice President, Assistant to
3 years
14 times
President and CEO, Head of
GX Solutions
*Director (Member of the
14 out of
4
Hisato Kozawa
Re-election
Board), Executive Vice
4 years
14 times
President, CFO*2
Re-election
Director (Member of the
14 out of
5
Ken Kobayashi
Outside
8 years
Board)
14 times
Independent
Re-election
Director (Member of the
14 out of
6
Nobuyuki Hirano
Outside
5 years
Board)
14 times
Independent
Re-election
Director (Member of the
10 out of
7
Mitsuhiro Furusawa
Outside
1 year
Board)
10 times
Independent
*1 CEO:
Chief Executive Officer
*2 CFO: Chief Financial Officer
(Notes)
- An asterisk mark (*) indicates a Representative Director.
- As Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa took up his position as of June 29, 2023 (on the date of the 98th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders), the number of times he attended the Board of Directors meetings for the year is different from that of the other candidates.
7
1
Shunichi Miyanaga
(April 27, 1948: 76 years old)
[Re-election]
Position and responsibility in MHI
Chairman of the Board
Number of MHI shares owned
635,000
Number of years in office as Director
(as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
16 years
Number of times attended Board of Directors meetings in FY2023
14 out of 14 times
Career summary
April 1972
Joined Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
April 2006
Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Machinery Headquarters
May 2006
Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Machinery & Steel Structures Headquarters
April 2008
Executive Vice President, Head of Machinery & Steel Structures Headquarters
June 2008
*Director (Member of the Board), Executive Vice President, Head of Machinery & Steel Structures
Headquarters
April 2011
*Director (Member of the Board), Senior Executive Vice President, Head of the Presidential
Administration Office
April 2013
*President and CEO (Member of the Board)
April 2014
*President and CEO (Member of the Board)
April 2019
Chairman of the Board (Present position)
(Note) An asterisk mark (*) indicates a Representative Director.
Important concurrent positions
Director, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Member of the Board, Mitsubishi Corporation
Chairman, Mitsubishi Memorial Foundation for Educational Excellence
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga is being re-nominated for the position of a Director because he has extensive experience in operations of Machinery & Steel Structures, and moreover, from April 2013 to March 2019, he served as President and CEO, demonstrating superior management skills by promoting management reform such as the shift to a domain business structure. From April 2019, he has been serving as Chairman of the Board and conducting MHI's management oversight as Chairman of Meetings of the Board of Directors. Based on this knowledge and track record, MHI judges that he will contribute to the sustained growth of MHI and improvement of its corporate value in the medium and long term through participation in MHI's management decision-making, playing a leading role in management oversight.
Special interest between the candidate and MHI
Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga concurrently serves as Chairman of Mitsubishi Memorial Foundation for Educational Excellence, and MHI has a relationship with the foundation through its provision of donations for business expenses, etc.
8
2
Seiji Izumisawa
(September 3, 1957: 66 years old)
[Re-election]
Position and responsibility in MHI
*President and CEO (Member of the Board)
Number of MHI shares owned
243,600
Number of years in office as Director
(as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
7 years
Number of times attended Board of Directors meetings in FY2023
14 out of 14 times
Career summary
April 1981
Joined Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
April 2008
Senior General Manager, Technology Management Department of Technical Headquarters
April 2011
Senior General Manager, Technology Management Department of Technology & Innovation
Headquarters
April 2013
Senior Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
June 2013
Director, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
April 2016
Senior Vice President, Senior General Manager of Technology Strategy Office
June 2017
Director (Member of the Board), Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
June 2018
*Director (Member of the Board), Executive Vice President, CSO
April 2019
*President and CEO (Member of the Board) and CSO
April 2020
*President and CEO (Member of the Board) (Present position)
(Note) An asterisk mark (*) indicates a Representative Director.
Important concurrent positions
Director, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Seiji Izumisawa has engaged in such areas as research and development, technology management and operations related to strategic technology development, and has made significant contributions to strengthening and developing MHI's technology infrastructure. From June 2017 to June 2018, he filled the role of Director who is serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member. Since April 2019 he has served as President and CEO (Member of the Board), in which roles he has drawn up and promoted strategy for MHI as a whole, and driven the development of a global structure. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of the system for execution of business of MHI. Based on these reasons, MHI judges that he will contribute to the sustained growth of MHI and improvement of its corporate value in the medium and long term through participation in MHI's management decision-making, providing management direction, and hence MHI re-nominates Mr. Seiji Izumisawa as a candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and MHI
There is no special interest between Mr. Seiji Izumisawa and MHI.
* CSO (Chief Strategy Officer)
9
3
Hitoshi Kaguchi
(February 15, 1960: 64 years old)
[Re-election]
Position and responsibility in MHI
*Director (Member of the Board), Senior Executive Vice President, Assistant to President and CEO, Head of GX Solutions
Number of MHI shares owned
74,800
Number of years in office as Director
(as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
3 years
Number of times attended Board of Directors meetings in FY2023
14 out of 14 times
Career summary
April 1984
Joined Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
April 2018
Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Business Strategy Office
April 2019
Senior Vice President, CoCSO, Head of Marketing & Innovation Headquarters
April 2020
Executive Vice President, CSO
April 2021
Executive Vice President, CSO, President and CEO, Energy Systems
June 2021
*Director (Member of the Board), Executive Vice President, CSO, President and CEO, Energy
Systems
April 2023
*Director (Member of the Board), Senior Executive Vice President, Assistant to President and CEO
April 2024
*Director (Member of the Board), Senior Executive Vice President, Assistant to President and CEO,
Head of GX Solutions (Present position)
(Note) An asterisk mark (*) indicates a Representative Director.
Important concurrent positions
None
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Hitoshi Kaguchi is being nominated for the position of a Director because he has extensive business experience in MHI, including having been involved in the technological development and business operation of nuclear power systems for many years. He was appointed CoCSO in April 2019 and has served as CSO since April 2020, planning and promoting MHI's overall strategy under the CEO, and taking responsibility for overall planning of management policies. Since April 2023 he has been leading MHI's Energy Transition and the expansion of its business into growth areas, and MHI judges that he will contribute to the sustained growth of MHI and improvement of its corporate value in the medium and long term through participation in MHI's management decision-making as the person who formulates and promotes MHI's growth strategies, and hence MHI re-nominates Mr. Hitoshi Kaguchi as a candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and MHI
There is no special interest between Mr. Hitoshi Kaguchi and MHI.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 02:21:00 UTC.