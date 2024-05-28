2024 Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2024 - FY2026)
May 28, 2024
Seiji Izumisawa, President & CEO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Table of Contents
- Mission and Vision for Society
- Review of 2021 MTBP*
- MHI's Operating Environment and Expected Roles
- Strategy and Targets
- Key Initiatives
- Strengthen Technologies and Human Capital
- Promote MISSION NET ZERO
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
2
*Medium-Term Business Plan
1. Mission and Vision for Society
1. Mission and Vision for Society
Our Mission
Combine cutting-edge technology with many years of expertise to provide
solutions to the evolving challenges facing the world while enriching people's lives
Our Vision for Society
Safety
Security Comfort
Safe, Secure, and Comfortable World
- Provide realistic solutions tailored to local communities and customers to solve societal issues
- Starting with manufacturing, expand our scope of work both up- and down-stream within value chains, form partnerships, and become a hub for ecosystems to change society
Succeed in the global competitive landscape into the future
by realizing our vision for society
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
4
2. Review of 2021 MTBP
2. Review of 2021 MTBP
- Despite uncertainty in our operating environment, strengthened profitability, achieving record profits and building strong business and financial foundations
- Through the development of future growth areas, identified commercial opportunities in hydrogen, ammonia, CCUS,1 electrification, and data centers.
2018 MTBP
2021 MTBP
- Expand to ¥5 tr
- Strengthen Financial Foundation
- Continue Business Structure Reforms
- Strengthen Profitability
- Develop Future Growth Areas
Revenue
Business Profit2
Net Interest-Bearing Debt
(trillion yen)
(billion yen)
(billion yen)
CAGR3 8%4
4.7
200.5
4.1
3.7
4.9%
FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
FY18
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
5x4
282.5
660.2 55% reduction4
6.1%
381.9
54.0
297.7
1.5%
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
6
1 Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage 2 Profit from Business Activities 3 Compound annual growth rate 4 vs. FY20 levels
3. MHI's Operating Environment and Expected Roles
3. MHI's Operating Environment and Expected Roles
- Contribute to solving the increasingly complex issues society faces as our operating environment changes
Operating Environment
Rising demand for diverse and stable
decarbonized power sources
Expansion of power demand from spread of
generative AI and electrification
Growing momentum to strengthen
economic security
Labor shortages in advanced economies
Increasing geopolitical risks
Expected Roles
Contribute to decarbonization
- Energy supply side
- Provide stable supply of energy
- Realize energy transitions tailored to local conditions
- Energy demand side
- Improve efficiency and automate with digital technologies
- Launch environmentally conscious products on the energy demand side
Contribute to national security
- Strengthen national security with comprehensive approach
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
8
4. Strategy and Targets
4. Strategy and Targets
- Strengthen portfolio management leveraging business and financial foundations established during the 2021 MTBP
- Strengthen the technologies and human capital that support these efforts, and promote MISSION NET ZERO
Balance business growth with further profitability improvements
Strengthen Portfolio
Management
Strengthen Technologies
and Human Capital
Promote
MISSION NET ZERO
© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
¥4.6 tr 20%
≥¥5.7 tr
Revenue
FY23
FY26
60%
≥¥450.0 bn
Business
¥282.5 bn
≥8%
Profit
6%
FY23
FY26
ROE
11%
≥12%
FY23
FY26
Exchange rates assumptions: ¥140/USD, ¥150/EUR 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 06:38:05 UTC.