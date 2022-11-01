Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (448 KB)

Order Intake: ¥2,018.4 bn (+¥484.2 bn YoY)

Orders grew mainly in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC), Aero Engines, Nuclear Power, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC, with YoY increases seen in all segments. (See p.6 for additional information on GTCC, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC)

Revenue: ¥1,875.2 bn (+¥211.5 bn YoY)

Revenue grew mainly in GTCC, Aero Engines, Nuclear Power, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC, with YoY increases seen in the three segments of Energy Systems, Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense & Space

Business Profit: ¥54.8 bn (+¥28.6 bn YoY)

Business profit doubled from ¥26.2 bn in 1H FY2021 due to revenue increases, fixed cost reductions, and foreign exchange effects

Net Profit: ¥54.1 bn (+¥42.0 bn YoY)

In addition to increases in business profit, foreign exchange gains from depreciation of the yen contributed to a 348% YoY increase in net profit from ¥12.0 bn in 1H FY2021 to ¥54.1 bn