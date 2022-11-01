Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:14 2022-11-01 am EDT
5273.00 JPY   +2.99%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (448 KB)

11/01/2022 | 12:46am EDT
1H FY2022 Financial Results

November 1, 2022

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

I. Key Takeaways

3-6

II. 1H FY2022 Financial Results

7-15

  • Financial Results Overview
  • Financial Position and Cash Flows
  • Profit Bridge
  • Results by Segment

III. FY2022 Forecast

16-18

IV. Appendix

19-22

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

I. Key Takeaways

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1H FY2022 Financial Results

Order Intake

(billion yen)

2,018.4

+32%

1,534.1

1,397.2

1H FY20

1H FY21

1H FY22

Profit from Business Activities

54.8

+109%

26.2

-58.6

1H FY20

1H FY21

1H FY22

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Revenue

1,875.2

+13%

1,658.6 1,663.7

1H FY20

1H FY21

1H FY22

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

54.1

+348%

12.0

-57.0

1H FY20

1H FY21

1H FY22

EBITDA

122.2

billion yen

(+¥31.3 bn YoY)

EBITDA Margin

6.5%

(+1.0% YoY)

Interest-Bearing Debt

874.0

billion yen

(-¥197.2 bn YoY)

Net Interest-Bearing Debt

¥548.1 bn

(-¥263.5 bn YoY)

Free Cash Flow

-101.3

billion yen

(+¥36.7 bn YoY)

Operating Cash Flow

-¥92.8 bn

(+¥39.6 bn YoY)

D/E Ratio

0.50

(-0.24 YoY)

Equity Ratio

31.0%

(+2.7 pt YoY)

4

1H FY2022 Financial Results Highlights

  • Order Intake: ¥2,018.4 bn (+¥484.2 bn YoY)

Orders grew mainly in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC), Aero Engines, Nuclear Power, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC, with YoY increases seen in all segments. (See p.6 for additional information on GTCC, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC)

  • Revenue: ¥1,875.2 bn (+¥211.5 bn YoY)

Revenue grew mainly in GTCC, Aero Engines, Nuclear Power, Metals Machinery, Logistics Systems, and HVAC, with YoY increases seen in the three segments of Energy Systems, Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense & Space

  • Business Profit: ¥54.8 bn (+¥28.6 bn YoY)

Business profit doubled from ¥26.2 bn in 1H FY2021 due to revenue increases, fixed cost reductions, and foreign exchange effects

  • Net Profit: ¥54.1 bn (+¥42.0 bn YoY)

In addition to increases in business profit, foreign exchange gains from depreciation of the yen contributed to a 348% YoY increase in net profit from ¥12.0 bn in 1H FY2021 to ¥54.1 bn

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
