Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (5.5MB)
2021 Medium-Term Business Plan Progress
（FY2021-2023 ）
April 5, 2023
Seiji Izumisawa, President & CEO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
2021 MTBP Targets
Strengthening Profitability III. Developing Growth Areas
III-1. Energy Transition
III-2. Smart Infrastructure
IV. New Business Opportunities in the Changing Operating Environment
MISSION NET ZERO Initiatives VI. Conclusion
VII. Appendix
2021 Medium-Term Business Plan (MTBP) initiatives progressing according to plan with positive effects now being seen.
Further build on these positive outcomes in FY23 to achieve 7% business profit margin.
1
◼
Existing business growth
: Steady progress in initiatives in Metals Machinery and other businesses addressing
industry's decarbonization needs
◼
Services expansion
: Utilize DX and fill out services portfolio
Profitability improvements : Review business portfolio, including reorganization of Thermal Power and others and organizational
transformation
Responding to the world's diverse needs, contribute to decarbonization of both energy supply
and demand in leadup to global achievement of Carbon Neutrality
Decarbonize existing infrastructure : World's No. 1 market share in gas turbines.
Further expand business, responding to need for future conversion to hydrogen firing
◼
Build a CO
2 solutions ecosystem
: Inquiries for CO
2 capture doubled YoY.
Lead market creation efforts together with partners such as ExxonMobil.
◼
Smart Infrastructure
: Pursue unique value offering with ΣSynx
New business opportunities appearing due to increased concern for national security as geopolitical risks surface.
Fulfill the role expected of MHI as a leading company in nuclear power and defense.
2021 MTBP Targets
2021 MTBP Initiatives
Strengthen Profitability
Develop Growth Areas
Grow existing businesses
Expand services
Execute profitability improvements and organizational transformation
Boldly reallocate resources
Strengthen growth investments
Improve intragroup cooperation
5
