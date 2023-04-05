Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (5.5MB)

Responding to the world's diverse needs, contribute to decarbonization of both energy supply

and demand in leadup to global achievement of Carbon Neutrality

Decarbonize existing infrastructure : World's No. 1 market share in gas turbines.

Further expand business, responding to need for future conversion to hydrogen firing ◼ Build a CO2 solutions ecosystem : Inquiries for CO2 capture doubled YoY. Lead market creation efforts together with partners such as ExxonMobil. ◼ Smart Infrastructure : Pursue unique value offering with ΣSynx

New business opportunities appearing due to increased concern for national security as geopolitical risks surface.

Fulfill the role expected of MHI as a leading company in nuclear power and defense.