Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (7.5MB)

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
The Potential of CCUS - a Briefing from MHI

2021.10.12

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

SECTION 1 Expectations for CCUS

  • Annual CO2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality
  • CCUS challenges
  • Status of CO2 storage in CCUS

SECTION 2 Contribution of our Business to CCUS

  • 3 Frameworks:CO2NTAINCO2NNECTCO2NVERT
  • Timeline for realization

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

SECTION 1 Expectations for CCUS

  • Annual CO2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality
  • CCUS challenges
  • Status of CO2 storage in CCUS

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Annual CO2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality

  • In order to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, anthropogenic CO2 emissions must be reduced. However, even after such efforts, we expect around 4.3-13G tons of CO2 emissions to remain.
  • To capture this remaining CO2, 100 to 300 times the current capacity is needed.
  • In 2050, CO2 capture will operate in a wide range of sectors, including industries, fuel production (including blue fuel production), power generation, and others (aviation, transportation, etc.).

Deployment of CCUS is required in a wide range of sectors

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

20212050

40G tons 40M tons

Industries

Fuel

production

Power

generation

Others

4.3-13G4.3-13G

tons*1tons*1

Anthropogenic

Anthropogenic

Anthropogenic

Anthropogenic

CO2 emissions

CO2 captured amount

CO2 emissions

CO2 captured amount

*1 : Annual estimates based on our internal analysis of reports including McKinsey 1.5°C scenario, IEA Net Zero by 2050, IEA SDS, and IPCC materials.

4

Annual CO2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality

The figure at right from Japan's

CO2 Capture Market Estimate

Ministry of Economy, Trade and

Industry ('Japan's Roadmap to

12

"Beyond-Zero" Carbon') shows the

estimated annual global market

Capture

potential for CO2 capture

10

These figures are the product of

the expected volume of CO2

8

captured according to the IEA's

CO2 year)

2017 Annual Report (2G tons/ yr by

Investment Breakdown

2030 and 8.6G tons/ yr by 2050)

for yen/

6

and an average cost for CO2

Capital

Market (trillion

6269

Plant

captureaverage of cost

Cost

estimates for Japan, US and

4

China)

Operating

Materials,

Global

1025

The market for CO2 capture is

2

Cost

chemicals

expected to reach approx. 6 trillion

Other

1123

Fuel, etc.

yen by 2030 and exceed 10 trillion

0

yen by 2050

2020

2030

2040

2050

© Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

*Source: Prepared by METI from materials first presented by the Green Innovation Promotion Council Working Group

https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/energy_environment/global_warming/roadmap/innovation/ccus.html

5

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
