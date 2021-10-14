Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials (7.5MB)
The Potential of CCUS - a Briefing from MHI
2021.10.12
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
SECTION 1
｜ Expectations for CCUS
Annual CO 2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality
CCUS challenges
Status of CO 2 storage in CCUS
SECTION 2
｜ Contribution of our Business to CCUS
3 Frameworks: （CO 2NTAIN ・CO 2NNECT ・CO 2NVERT ）
Timeline for realization
Annual CO
2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality
In order to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, anthropogenic CO 2 emissions must be reduced. However, even after such efforts, we expect around 4.3-13G tons of CO 2 emissions to remain.
To capture this remaining CO 2, 100 to 300 times the current capacity is needed.
In 2050, CO 2 capture will operate in a wide range of sectors, including industries, fuel production (including blue fuel production), power generation, and others (aviation, transportation, etc.).
Deployment of CCUS is required in a wide range of sectors
2021
2050
40G tons 40M tons
Industries
Fuel
production
Power
generation
Others
4.3-13G4.3-13G
tons
*1 tons
*1
Anthropogenic
Anthropogenic
Anthropogenic
Anthropogenic
CO
2 emissions
CO
2 captured amount
CO
2 emissions
CO
2 captured amount
*1 : Annual estimates based on our internal analysis of reports including McKinsey 1.5°C scenario, IEA Net Zero by 2050, IEA SDS, and IPCC materials.
4
Annual CO
2 capture amount to achieve carbon neutrality
The figure at right from Japan's
CO
2 Capture Market Estimate
Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry ('Japan's Roadmap to
12
"Beyond-Zero" Carbon') shows the
estimated annual global market
Capture
potential for CO
2 capture
10
These figures are the product of
the expected volume of CO
2
8
captured according to the IEA's
CO 2 year)
2017 Annual Report (2G tons/ yr by
Investment Breakdown
2030 and 8.6G tons/ yr by 2050)
for yen/
6
and an average cost for CO
2
Capital
Market
(trillion
62
～69 ％
Plant
capture
（average of cost
Cost
estimates for Japan, US and
4
China)
Operating
Materials,
Global
10
～25 ％
The market for CO
2 capture is
2
Cost
chemicals
expected to reach approx. 6 trillion
Other
11
～23 ％
Fuel, etc.
yen by 2030 and exceed 10 trillion
0
yen by 2050
2020
2030
2040
2050
