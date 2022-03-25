Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.62 MB)

Carbon Neutrality Briefing
March 18, 2022
Eisaku Ito
Executive Vice President & CTO
Allow me to begin today's briefing.
Here are the main topics that I will cover.
I will start by outlining MISSION NET ZERO and MHI's vision of Carbon Neutrality. I will then discuss our investment plans and the development status of the solutions that will make it happen. Finally, I would like to speak about business development.
MISSION NET ZERO
First off is MISSION NET ZERO.
Target Year
Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI Group
Scope 1&2
Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI's value chain
Scope 3 + reductions from CCUS
2030
-50% (compared to 2014)
-50% (compared to 2019)
2040
Net Zero
Net Zero
Scope 1&2: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol.
Scope 3: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol. However, we also account for reductions achieved by CCUS as an MHI original index.
GHG: Greenhouse Gas CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage
*As CO2 comprises 99% of MHI Group's GHG emissions, we have focused our targets solely on the reduction of CO2 in order to simplify our message.
MHI Group announced MISSION NET ZERO last October. Achieving a Carbon Neutral world is a global challenge. As a proven leader in the area of decarbonization, we believe we have a responsibility to lead the way in addressing Climate Change.
We will contribute to the achievement of Net Zero with a wide range of products, technologies, and services which help reduce CO2 emissions. Specifically, we aim to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040.
Roadmap to MISSION NET ZERO
Implement proprietary technologies at MHI factories
Rapidly establish decarbonization technologies and drive commercialization
1,000
500
0 2014
Mton CO2
1,500
(reference) 1.2 Gton
2030
2040
Fuel Conversion Energy Transition
1,000
500
Energy conservation/ electrification
New Mobility & Logistics Electrify and improve efficiency of existing businesses
CO2 Emissions
5
The following is a roadmap towards completion of MISSION NET ZERO.
For Scope 1 and 2 emissions, we have already made considerable reductions in the past. Going forward, we will adopt our own technologies at our factories to achieve Net Zero by 2040.
We will reduce Scope 3 emissions on a scale that exceeds Japan's total CO2 emissions. We will contribute to global implementation by establishing decarbonization technologies, including Energy Transition initiatives, at an early
stage.
