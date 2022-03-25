Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.62 MB)

Carbon Neutrality Briefing

March 18, 2022

Eisaku Ito

Executive Vice President & CTO

MISSION NET ZERO

First off is MISSION NET ZERO.

MISSION NET ZERO

Target Year Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI Group Scope 1&2 Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI's value chain Scope 3 + reductions from CCUS 2030 -50% (compared to 2014) -50% (compared to 2019) 2040 Net Zero Net Zero

Scope 1&2: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol.

Scope 3: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol. However, we also account for reductions achieved by CCUS as an MHI original index.

GHG: Greenhouse Gas CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage

*As CO2 comprises 99% of MHI Group's GHG emissions, we have focused our targets solely on the reduction of CO2 in order to simplify our message.

MHI Group announced MISSION NET ZERO last October. Achieving a Carbon Neutral world is a global challenge. As a proven leader in the area of decarbonization, we believe we have a responsibility to lead the way in addressing Climate Change.

We will contribute to the achievement of Net Zero with a wide range of products, technologies, and services which help reduce CO2 emissions. Specifically, we aim to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040.

Roadmap to MISSION NET ZERO

Implement proprietary technologies at MHI factories

Rapidly establish decarbonization technologies and drive commercialization

The following is a roadmap towards completion of MISSION NET ZERO.

For Scope 1 and 2 emissions, we have already made considerable reductions in the past. Going forward, we will adopt our own technologies at our factories to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

We will reduce Scope 3 emissions on a scale that exceeds Japan's total CO2 emissions. We will contribute to global implementation by establishing decarbonization technologies, including Energy Transition initiatives, at an early

stage.