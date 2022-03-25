Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/25 02:00:00 am EDT
4051 JPY   +1.61%
05:46aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.62 MB)
PU
03/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.62 MB)

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carbon Neutrality Briefing

March 18, 2022

Eisaku Ito

Executive Vice President & CTO

Table of Contents

  • MISSION NET ZERO

  • Our Vision of a Carbon Neutral World

  • Status of Solutions Development

  • Summary

2

Allow me to begin today's briefing.

Here are the main topics that I will cover.

I will start by outlining MISSION NET ZERO and MHI's vision of Carbon Neutrality. I will then discuss our investment plans and the development status of the solutions that will make it happen. Finally, I would like to speak about business development.

MISSION NET ZERO

First off is MISSION NET ZERO.

MISSION NET ZERO

Target Year

Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI Group

Scope 1&2

Reduce CO2 emissions across MHI's value chain

Scope 3 + reductions from CCUS

2030

-50% (compared to 2014)

-50% (compared to 2019)

2040

Net Zero

Net Zero

Scope 1&2: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol.

Scope 3: The calculation standard is based on the GHG Protocol. However, we also account for reductions achieved by CCUS as an MHI original index.

GHG: Greenhouse Gas CCUS: Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage

4

*As CO2 comprises 99% of MHI Group's GHG emissions, we have focused our targets solely on the reduction of CO2 in order to simplify our message.

MHI Group announced MISSION NET ZERO last October. Achieving a Carbon Neutral world is a global challenge. As a proven leader in the area of decarbonization, we believe we have a responsibility to lead the way in addressing Climate Change.

We will contribute to the achievement of Net Zero with a wide range of products, technologies, and services which help reduce CO2 emissions. Specifically, we aim to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040.

Roadmap to MISSION NET ZERO

Implement proprietary technologies at MHI factories

Rapidly establish decarbonization technologies and drive commercialization

1,000

500

0 2014

2021

Mton CO2

1,500

(reference) 1.2 Gton

2030

2040

Japan's GHG Emissions

Fuel Conversion Energy Transition

1,000

500

Energy conservation/ electrification

New Mobility & Logistics Electrify and improve efficiency of existing businesses

CO2 Emissions

0

5

The following is a roadmap towards completion of MISSION NET ZERO.

For Scope 1 and 2 emissions, we have already made considerable reductions in the past. Going forward, we will adopt our own technologies at our factories to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

We will reduce Scope 3 emissions on a scale that exceeds Japan's total CO2 emissions. We will contribute to global implementation by establishing decarbonization technologies, including Energy Transition initiatives, at an early

stage.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
05:46aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Presentation Materials with Summary (1.62 MB)
PU
03/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/23MHIET Launches MGS-R Series, New Standby Generator Set
AQ
03/22MHIET and Calik Enerji to Construct a Demo Plant for Triple Hybrid Stand-alone Power Sy..
AQ
03/21MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/18MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/18MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
03/18Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 735 B 30 570 M 30 570 M
Net income 2022 101 B 824 M 824 M
Net Debt 2022 882 B 7 222 M 7 222 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 1 338 B 10 956 M 10 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 79 974
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 987,00 JPY
Average target price 3 942,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hisato Kozawa CFO, Representative Director & Manager-Corporate
Shunichi Miyanaga Representative Director
Eisaku Ito CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.49.94%10 956
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.17.34%778 783
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.63%133 456
SIEMENS AG-14.78%114 593
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.37%103 697
3M COMPANY-16.13%84 795