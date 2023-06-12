Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (2.81 MB)

This is Kato, Head of Nuclear Energy Systems at MHI. At today's Nuclear Power Strategy Briefing, I would like to speak about the topics shown in the outline.
MHI Nuclear Power Business Domain
Since the commercial operation of Mihama Unit 1 in 1970,MHI has constructed all 24 PWRs in Japan. MHI has continuously worked on technical improvements and ensured these PWRs offerworld-classsafety, reliability, economy, operability and maintainability.
MHI also supports the restart of these PWR plants (but also BWR).
In addition to safe and stable operation of nuclear power plants, MHIacknowledges the importance of establishing a nuclear fuel cycle, and is contributing to various areas in the cycle (including Fast Reactor).
First, I would like to discuss the areas covered by our Nuclear Energy Systems business.
The diagram on the left shows the nuclear fuel cycle. On the top is the light water reactor (LWR) cycle, and on the bottom is the fast reactor cycle. We are involved in each step of the LWR cycle, from plant design, construction, and maintenance, to fuel fabrication and decommissioning. In addition, we are also engaged in the conceptual design of facilities for interim storage of spent fuel and manufacturing of casks. We are also involved in construction of a reprocessing plant to process spent fuel and a MOX* fuel fabrication plant to process spent fuel into recycled fuel, in our capacity as the lead company.
A fast reactor fuel cycle is considered necessary in the future. In this area, we are carrying out the development of the key fast reactor technology as the lead company. We are involved in all areas of the fuel cycle and operate as a leading company in Japan.
Recently, based on our expertise in PWR plant restarts, we have also been heavily involved in supporting Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) plant restarts and have seen a significant increase in BWR-related business.
*A blend of plutonium and uranium oxides
Nuclear Energy Systems Revenue
Before the Great East Japan Earthquake, the business structure of Nuclear Energy Systems centered on the maintenance works of existing PWR plants. But in response to the change in the business structure since the earthquake, MHI has expanded the scope of the support for the restarting BWR plants and the construction of nuclear fuel facilities.
MHI has diversified our business and moved away from the business model that relies on PWR plant maintenance works. Since this change, the revenue has been expanding after FY17. In addition, maintaining and expanding revenue will be expected over the medium to long term.
This page summarizes the trend in Nuclear Power business revenue since the Great East Japan Earthquake.
Our Nuclear Power business used to be mainly engaged in the after-sales service of PWRs, but we have been diversifying our portfolio by taking on challenges in other fields. Lately, Rokkasho Reprocessing Plant (RRP) and BWR-related business accounts for nearly 40% of revenue, leading us to believe that we have achieved a certain degree of diversification.
Revenue has been steadily increasing across Nuclear Power, especially since around 2017, and we expect moderate growth to continue.
Nuclear Power Developments in Japan and Overseas
From the viewpoint of energy security and in response to soaring natural resource prices, countries around the world are making a major shift toward the use of nuclear power. MHI recognizes that the movement toward the maximum utilization of nuclear power is taking shape in Japan as well.
【Global】
【Japan】
➢In order to achieve Carbon Neutrality (CN), major countries have reaffirmed the necessity of nuclear energy and will continue to use nuclear energy in the future.➢The European Commission announced they willinclude nuclear as 'green' energy in its final proposal for the Taxonomy Delegated Act. It was scrutinized by the
European Parliament and Council, but has been approved and went into effect as of January 2023.
➢In particular, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands have successively announced their plans to build new large reactors (28 reactors) from the perspective of cost and timing of installation.
In order to maximize the use of nuclear energy, the "Basic Policy for realization of GX", including the following points, was approved by the Cabinet on Feb 10.
The law for operating nuclear power plants beyond the limit of 60 years went into effect on May 31.
✓ Companies (startup ventures) are actively developing advanced
reactors such as small reactors and high-temperaturegas-cooled
reactors. ※
TerraPower is developing a sodium-cooled fast reactor (concluded MOU with MHI to cooperate on such development)
UK
✓ Currently constructing 2 new reactors (1,600 MWe class PWRs)
✓
Announced plan to construct a maximum of 8 new large reactors by
2050s
.
✓ Subsidy of tens of billions of yen for advanced reactor development
(small reactor/high temperature gas reactor/fast reactor/nuclear
fusion reactor, etc.)
France✓ More than 70% of energy power is nuclear
Currently constructing 1 new reactor (1,600 Mwe class PWR)
Announced that the construction of 6 large reactors+8 additional reactors is currently under consideration
Subsidy of approximately 130 billion yen for the development of small LWRs, etc.
Germany
✓
Extending the life of the existing reactors (3 units in total) until
April 2023, but giving up further extension of operation due to
the dispersion of technology and human resources, the
difficulty in securing fuel, etc.
✓
Although more than half of the public were in favor of keeping
the nuclear plant operating, the last nuclear plants were retired
.
Belgium
✓
Announced the extension of operation of existing reactors
(two units) scheduled to be closed by 2025 (also exploring
extension of operation of one additional reactor)
Netherlands
✓
Announced plans to extend the operation of existing reactors
and to consider construction of 2 to 6 new large reactors
Korea
✓ Under the slogan of
"building the strongest nuclear nation,"
the policy is to extend the operation of existing reactors and
resume construction of two new reactors
.
Other EU
✓ Czech Republic: Western countries are planning to bid for 1 to
4 new large reactors
✓ Poland: Planning the construction of 6 new large reactors
Allow me talk here about trends in nuclear power in Japan and other countries.
In response to the move toward energy security and natural resource price inflation, countries around the world are now making a major shift toward the use of nuclear energy. I think the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in particular, had a very significant impact. In Japan, moves toward maximum utilization of nuclear energy are taking shape.
Internationally, some major countries have reaffirmed the need for nuclear power to help achieve Carbon Neutrality, and they intend to continue using it in the future. As another development of note, nuclear power was certified green by the EU Taxonomy. This has already been applied starting in January 2023, which we consider a big step forward for the utilization of nuclear energy.
Also of note, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and other countries have announced plans to build a total of 28 new large reactors, specifically European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) plants, considering aspects such as cost and timing of installation. It is important to note that the EPR design concept is generally the same kind of plant as our SRZ-1200.
In response to the global situation, the Cabinet of Japan approved the Basic Policy for the Realization of Green Transformation (GX Basic Policy) on February 10, 2023, with the aim of maximizing the use of nuclear energy in Japan. The extension of the operating period of existing plants was passed by the House of Councilors last week as well. These are big steps forward for nuclear energy.
The GX Basic Policy mentions plant restarts, the development and construction of next- generation innovative reactors, the long-term utilization of existing reactors, and the establishment of a nuclear fuel cycle. In this way, we believe that Japan has taken a major step in the direction of utilizing nuclear power.
In the United States and the United Kingdom, momentum is building to utilize high- temperature gas-cooled reactors and fast reactors as well.
