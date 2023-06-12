Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (2.81 MB)

This is Kato, Head of Nuclear Energy Systems at MHI. At today's Nuclear Power Strategy Briefing, I would like to speak about the topics shown in the outline.

MHI Nuclear Power Business Domain

Since the commercial operation of Mihama Unit 1 in 1970, MHI has constructed all 24 PWRs in Japan . MHI has continuously worked on technical improvements and ensured these PWRs offer world-class safety, reliability, economy, operability and maintainability .

MHI also supports the restart of these PWR plants (but also BWR).

LWR: Light Water Reactor

First, I would like to discuss the areas covered by our Nuclear Energy Systems business.

The diagram on the left shows the nuclear fuel cycle. On the top is the light water reactor (LWR) cycle, and on the bottom is the fast reactor cycle. We are involved in each step of the LWR cycle, from plant design, construction, and maintenance, to fuel fabrication and decommissioning. In addition, we are also engaged in the conceptual design of facilities for interim storage of spent fuel and manufacturing of casks. We are also involved in construction of a reprocessing plant to process spent fuel and a MOX* fuel fabrication plant to process spent fuel into recycled fuel, in our capacity as the lead company.

A fast reactor fuel cycle is considered necessary in the future. In this area, we are carrying out the development of the key fast reactor technology as the lead company. We are involved in all areas of the fuel cycle and operate as a leading company in Japan.

Recently, based on our expertise in PWR plant restarts, we have also been heavily involved in supporting Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) plant restarts and have seen a significant increase in BWR-related business.

*A blend of plutonium and uranium oxides

