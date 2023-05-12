Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Presentation Materials with Summary (506 KB)

Allow me to summarize our FY2022 financial results as well as our FY2023 earnings forecast.

Hello, everyone. This is Hisato Kozawa, CFO of MHI.

The presentation materials are organized according to this table of contents.

This page shows the results of several key financial indicators.

First, I will provide an overview of the FY2022 financial results.

FY2022 Financial Results Highlights

Order intake, revenue, business profit, and net income all exceeded FY2021 levels.

Order intake: ¥4,501.3 bn (+¥433.5 bn YoY)

Orders increased YoY in Energy Systems and Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems.

In terms of major businesses, orders grew YoY in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC), Aero Engines, Logistics Systems, and HVAC.

Revenue exceeded FY2021 levels in all segments and hit an all-time high.

In terms of major businesses, both new installations and services grew in GTCC. Aero Engines turnover expanded due to the recovery in demand.

Revenue increased in Logistics Systems due to higher deliveries in the second half and service businesses expansion.

Despite downward pressure from materials and logistics cost inflation as well as one-time expenses associated with certain Japanese domestic and international projects, business profit increased by 21% YoY to ¥193.3 bn due to revenue increases, stronger services business, price optimization, and sales of fixed assets.

Net income increased by 15% YoY to ¥130.4 bn corresponding with higher business profit results.

This page summarizes the highlights from our financial results.

Order intake and revenue continued to grow steadily in Q4 as during Q1-3, increasing 11% and 9% YoY, respectively.

Both order intake and revenue include YoY increases of approximately ¥300 billion due to the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Excluding this impact, order intake increased YoY, and revenue was on par with FY2021 levels.

In terms of profit, both business profit and net income increased YoY due to revenue increases, price optimizations, fixed cost reductions, and the effect of depreciation of the yen, despite negative factors such as continuing materials and logistics cost inflation, electricity and fuel cost increases, and one-time expenses incurred in some businesses.

In light of the approximately ¥10 billion improvement in net income over the previously announced forecast of ¥120 billion, the annual dividend will be changed from the previously announced ¥120 to ¥130.

This represents an increase of ¥10 per share over the announced forecast and an increase of ¥30 per share YoY.

