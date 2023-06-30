Press Information

Announcement of the Executive Changes
2023-06-30
MSJ Asset Management Company

Nagoya (Japan) - MSJ Asset Management Company announces change in Officers as approved at its General Meeting of Shareholders and Directors' Meeting held on June 30, 2023.

1.Change in Statutory Auditors

New Current Name
Retired Statutory Auditor(Part-time) Yasutoshi Maeda
Statutory Auditor(Part-time) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Shunsuke Takahashi

2.Directors and Officers as of June 30, 2023

Title Name
President(Representative) Keisuke Masutani
Director(Part-time) Hiroshi Inoue
Statutory Auditor(Part-time) Shunsuke Takahashi
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

