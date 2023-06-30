Nagoya (Japan) - MSJ Asset Management Company announces change in Officers as approved at its General Meeting of Shareholders and Directors' Meeting held on June 30, 2023.
1.Change in Statutory Auditors
New
Current
Name
Retired
Statutory Auditor(Part-time)
Yasutoshi Maeda
Statutory Auditor(Part-time)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Shunsuke Takahashi
2.Directors and Officers as of June 30, 2023
Title
Name
President(Representative)
Keisuke Masutani
Director(Part-time)
Hiroshi Inoue
Statutory Auditor(Part-time)
Shunsuke Takahashi
