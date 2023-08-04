SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
For the Year Ended March 31, 2023
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
Sustainability Management
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
Contents
03 Editorial Policy
05 Sustainability Management
06 CEO MESSAGE
07 Sustainability Framework
09 Material Issues
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Initiatives and Groups We Participate In
- Recognition from Society
19 Environment
20 Environmental Management
28 Climate Change
35 Water Risk
37 Biodiversity
42 Waste/Pollution
43 Society
44 Human Rights
49 Ensuring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace
54 Human Resources Development
63 Talent Attraction and Retention
70 Occupational Safety and Health
77 Product Safety
83 Innovation
86 Customer Relationship Management
91 Supply Chain Management
96 Social Contribution Activity
100 Governance
101 Corporate Governance
109 Risk Management
115 Compliance
123 Data Section
124 Environment
131 Society
142 Governance
143 Third-party Assurance
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
Sustainability Management
Editorial Policy
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
- Reason for Publishing and Positioning of This Report (SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK)
Based on the Group Statement, which sums up the Group's management principles, MHI Group aims to continue its development alongside the changing world by responding to the present and future issues and needs of society with a variety of technologies and services.
To enhance the understanding of our philosophy among all of our stakeholders, we have integrated financial information, including management strategy and operating performance, with non-financial information related to the Group's environmental and social activities into the MHI REPORT (MHI Group Integrated Report). This SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK serves as a supplement to the MHI REPORT, summarizing non-financial information and presenting it along with detailed performance data to stakeholders who possess a vested interest in the sustainability initiatives of the Group.
- Structure of Information Disclosure
The MHI REPORT contains financial and non-financial information that is important to understanding MHI Group.
The SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK and the Company SUSTAINABILITY website contain more detailed non-financial information.
Financial Information
Non-Financial Information
Important
MHI REPORT
MHI FINANCIAL
Website
SUSTAINABILITY
Website
REPORT
"INVESTORS"
DATABOOK
"SUSTAINABILITY"
Detailed
MHI REPORT, MHI FINANCIAL REPORT: https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/
SUSTAINABILITY: https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/
(Exhaustive)
- Coverage
Target organization: In principle, the scope of reporting includes MHI and its consolidated subsidiaries.
The scope of some information is for MHI on a non-consolidated basis, in which case it is identified as such.
Target period: From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (includes information on some activities after March 31, 2023)
Reporting cycle: Annual
Date published: December 2023
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
Sustainability Management
Editorial Policy
- Third-partyAssurance
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
To enhance the reliability of data, we have received third-party assurance.
Third-party Assurance ▶ P.143
(Note) Environmental and Social data subject to third-party assurance is indicated with ✓.
- Assurance Statement on Materiality Disclosure
- Assurance Statement on Environmental and Social Data
- Reference Guidelines
- Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) International Integrated Reporting Framework
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards (Reference) GRI Guidelines Comparison Tables https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/management/report_gri.html
- International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation "IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standard"
- Ministry of the Environment of Japan Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 version)
- National Standards Bodies Guidance on social responsibility ISO26000
- Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
- Forward-LookingStatements
Forecasts regarding future performance presented in these materials are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time this presentation was prepared. As such, these projections involve risks and uncertainty. For this reason, investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections for making investment decisions.
It is possible that actual results may change significantly from these projections for a number of factors.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
CEO MESSAGE
Sustainability Framework
Material Issues
Stakeholder Engagement
Initiatives and Groups We
Participate In
Sustainability Management
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
06 CEO MESSAGE
07 Sustainability Framework
07
Sustainability and CSR Policy
08
Sustainability Promotion System
09 Material Issues
09
Basic Approach/Promotion System
10
Processes of Identifying Material Issues
11
Material Issues, KPI, Progress
16
Stakeholder Engagement
16
Basic Approach
17
Initiatives and Groups We Participate In
18
Recognition from Society
18
Status of Inclusion in ESG Indexes/External Assessment of Sustainability
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
CEO MESSAGE
Sustainability Framework
Material Issues
Stakeholder Engagement
Initiatives and Groups We
Participate In
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
CEO MESSAGE
Contributing to the Realization of a Sustainable Society through Business Activities
MHI Group has a corporate mission to "integrate cutting-edge technology into expertise built up over many years to provide solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues and provide better lives."
Global warming, resource depletion, and human rights violations are among the main social issues in recent years, and the values and purpose required of companies by society have been changing. Increasingly, people expect corporate management to be practiced with an awareness of sustainability on a global scale.
MHI Group has identified materiality to be addressed on a medium- to long-term basis in order to raise corporate value through solutions to these types of contemporary issues in society. One is to provide energy solutions to enable a carbon neutral world. We have declared our carbon neutral goal as MISSION NET ZERO. The goal calls for reducing CO2 emissions from Group businesses by half by 2030 and to zero by 2040, when including contributions to emission reductions from use of the Group's products by customers. In addition, MHI Group is enhancing its human capital management and has started human rights due diligence.
Previously, we published the annual ESG DATABOOK to report on the progress of our sustainability initiatives. This year we have updated it and renamed it the SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK in order to gain the understanding of all stakeholders regarding our management strategies, which are aimed at the sustainability of both society and the Company Group. These changes make the book easier to read and allow it to convey the Group's thinking, policies, systems and initiatives in a systematic, easy-to-understand manner.
The book offers an expanded range of information on human capital management and human rights due diligence, and, regarding risk management, it conveys how we are strengthening initiatives using MHI Group technologies for business continuity management (BCM) and cybersecurity.
As we engage with our various groups of stakeholders, going forward we will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and work for the sustainable growth of MHI Group.
Seiji Izumisawa
President and CEO
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
Sustainability Framework
CEO MESSAGE
Sustainability Framework
- Sustainability and CSR Policy
- Sustainability Promotion System
Material Issues
Stakeholder Engagement
Initiatives and Groups We Participate In
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
Sustainability and CSR Policy
In accordance with the Three Corporate Principles* that are at the heart of Our Principles, MHI Group serves as a manufacturing corporation that contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors of delivering products and technologies in support of social and industrial infrastructure worldwide. MHI shall not only make contributions through its products and technologies to resolve social issues such as environmental problems, but shall also work on resolving a wide range of social challenges through various activities in the process of its overall business and promote CSR activities in tandem with its business activities. MHI believes the basis of CSR is to engage in business activities that take its diverse range of stakeholders into consideration and return profits to all stakeholders in optimum fashion, while at the same time providing excellent products and technologies to realize a sustainable society and a secure future for people and the planet.
The MHI Group's CSR Action Guidelines serve as collective standards for all MHI Group employees. These guidelines provide a concrete and easy-to-understand way for employees to consistently keep CSR in mind as the Group contributes to societal progress through its business endeavors and Our Principles centered on the principles of CSR.
In 2015, we established the MHI Group Global Code of Conduct, a provision of common principles which stipulates how the Group's employees with various backgrounds, nationalities and cultures should act and behave. Regarding the environment, MHI Group has established the "Basic Policy on Environmental Matters" and "Action Guidelines" to encourage initiatives to reduce environmental burden based on them. As for the human rights, we formulated the "MHI Policy on Human Rights," while supporting international norms such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
* The Three Corporate Principles
The corporate philosophy set forth in the 1930s by Koyata Iwasaki, the fourth president of Mitsubishi Goshi Kaisha.
Corporate Responsibility to Society "Shoki Hoko"
Strive to enrich society, both materially and spiritually, while contributing towards the preservation of the global environment.
Integrity and Fairness "Shoji Komei"
Maintain principles of transparency and openness, conducting business with integrity and fairness.
Global Understanding Through Business "Ritsugyo Boeki"
Expand business, based on an all-encompassing global perspective.
Our Principles
- We deliver reliable and innovative solutions that make a lasting difference to customers and communities worldwide.
- We act with integrity and fairness, always respecting others.
- We constantly strive for excellence in our operations and technology, building on a wide global outlook and deep local insights.
CSR Action Guidelines
MHI strives to move the world toward a more secure future. Through our technology, our business practices, and our people, we:
-
Care for the planet
We are eco-conscious, and engineer environmentally- friendly technologies that improve sustainability and protect the Earth
- Create a more harmonious society
We embrace integrity and proactive participation to solve societal challenges
- Inspire the future
We cultivate global talent who share a vision and desire to move the world forward for generations to come
(Others)
MHI Group Code of Conduct https://www.mhi.com/company/aboutmhi/policy/conduct.html
MHI Policy on Human Rights https://www.mhi.com/company/aboutmhi/policy/humanrights.html
Basic Policy on Environmental Matters and Action Guidelines https://www.mhi.com/jp/company/aboutmhi/policy/environment. html
Privacy Policy https://www.mhi.com/privacy.html
Policy of Safety and Health https://www.mhi.com/company/aboutmhi/policy/safety_health.html
Procurement Policy https://www.mhi.com/company/procurement/policy/index.html
MHI Group Supply Chain CSR Promotion Guidelines and Basic Policy Concerning Conflict Minerals https://www.mhi.com/company/procurement/csr/
MHI Group's Declaration on Biodiversity https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/environment/pdf/declaration_ on_biodiversity_e.pdf
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
Sustainability Framework
08
CEO MESSAGE
Sustainability Framework
- Sustainability and CSR Policy
- Sustainability Promotion System
Material Issues
Stakeholder Engagement
Sustainability Promotion System
In order to promote management that takes into account the sustainability of society, we developed and reorganized the former CSR Committee into the Sustainability Committee,
and newly established the Materiality Council on October 1, 2021. In consideration of the environmental, social and economic sustainability of companies demanded by the international community, institutional investors and other stakeholders, we will further strengthen our sustainability management system centered on the issues and values faced by modern society.
Board of Directors
Initiatives and Groups We Participate In
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
Materiality Council
Promote
Promote business activities that
through
collaboration
achieve materiality goals
Chairman: CEO
Established ﬁve subcommittees for each Materiality
Provide energy
Transform
Build a safer
Promote diversity
Enhance
solutions to
society through
and improve
and more
corporate
enable a carbon
Al and
employee
secure world
governance
neutral world
digitalization
engagement
CSO and Senior
Senior General
General Manager,
CTO
In charge of HR
GC
Manager, Growth
Growth Strategy
Strategy OŠce
OŠce
Sustainability Committee
Hold the Group accountable for responses to issues related to sustainability based on the perspectives of stakeholders
- Discuss promotion of sustainability management
- Further strengthen ESG initiatives implemented
- Promote Social Contribution Activity, etc.
Chairman: CSO
Sustainability Committee
Compliance Committee
Environment Committee
International Trade Control Committee
Business Risk Management Committee
Cybersecurity Committee
(established Aug. 2023)
Administrative oŠce: Sustainability Relations Department
Committee name
Head
Members
Purpose
Meetings held
in FY2022
Main agenda items in FY2022
Materiality Council
Sustainability Committee
CEO
CSO (executive officer in charge of sustainability)
Chaired by President and CEO, including Executive Vice Presidents, CSO (executive officer in charge of sustainability), GC, CFO, CTO, officer in charge of HR, head of Business Strategy Office, domain CEOs and Senior General Manager, Growth Strategy Office.
Chaired by CSO (executive officer in charge of sustainability), including Executive Vice Presidents, GC, CFO, CTO, officer in charge of HR, and head of Business Strategy Office.
- Meetings are convened with domain CEOs as members in accordance with the agenda.
To follow up on business activities to realize materiality goals and discuss how to respond going forward
To make management-level decisions related to how to address sustainability issues (ESG initiatives, etc.)
- Detailed decisions on company-wide materiality goals and the
2 scope of initiatives for KPI (progress monitoring indicators)
- Monitoring progress of materiality initiatives
- ESG evaluations, reports on ESG initiatives
2 • TCFD planning cycle for FY2022
- Human Rights Due Diligence activities report
- How to carry out sustainability management
* CEO: Chief Executive Officer, CSO: Chief Strategy Officer, CTO: Chief Technology Officer, GC: General Counsel, HR: Human Resources
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
CEO MESSAGE
Material Issues
Material Issues
Basic Approach
Sustainability Framework
Material Issues
> Basic Approach/Promotion System
> Processes of Identifying Material Issues
To enhance corporate value and grow in the medium to long term through solutions to social issues, in fiscal 2020, MHI Group has identified Material Issues it should be addressing. The identified materiality have been reflected in the 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan (the 2021 business plan announced in October 2020). Progress of each Material Issue is managed with progress monitoring indicators (KPIs), and the PDCA cycle is steadily applied.
> Material Issues, KPI, Progress
Stakeholder Engagement
Initiatives and Groups We Participate In
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
Promotion System System
Activities involving engagement with Material Issues embody sustainability management in terms of business. To make the activities effective, we have established subcommittees with managers and departments for each Material Issue, and the person responsible and organizing department consider specific measure and roadmaps.
In October 2021, we established the Materiality Council, chaired by the CEO and
attended by officers in charge of corporate and domain CEOs, to follow up on business activities aimed at realizing company-wide goals for Material Issues and to instruct business divisions addressing the goals to take necessary measures. At this time (as of September 2023), the 4th Materiality Council has been held. During the meeting, information on the progress made with respect to each Material Issue was shared and reported, along with related project examples from business units, and questions and opinions were freely exchanged. These activities are important themes in sustainability management and are regularly reported to the Board of Directors.
- Third-partyAssurance (AA1000AS)
We have obtained the AA1000AS warranty from an independent third party for disclosure information regarding the "Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group Material Issues" identified in 2020.
Third-party Assurance (AA1000AS) ▶ P.143
Sustainability Promotion System ▶ P.08
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2023
>Sustainability Management
CEO MESSAGE
Sustainability Framework
Material Issues
Material Issues
Processes of Identifying Material Issues
- Approach to Identifying Material Issues
- Basic Approach/Promotion System
- Processes of Identifying Material Issues
- Material Issues, KPI, Progress
Stakeholder Engagement
Initiatives and Groups We
Participate In
Recognition from Society
Environment
Society
Governance
Data Section
Step 1
Prioritizing
Social Issues
Step 2
Creating a Materiality
Matrix
Step 3
Verifying
Appropriateness
We inventoried the Company's businesses and initiatives, linked them to a list of social issues prioritized in line with international frameworks-including the SDGs, the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards, ISO 26000, the SASB Standards, the EU taxonomy and others, and identified 37 social issue themes related to MHI Group.
-
Importance of social issues assessed and mapped along two axes
(Vertical axis: degree of impact on society; Horizontal axis: degree of impact on the Company)
- Nine materiality postulated based on the materiality map
- Discussion held at Materiality review meetings (consisting of CSR Committee members), and Material Issues narrowed down to six items
-
Dialogue held with three outside experts https://www.mhi.com/jp/sustainability/library/pdf/esgdatabook2020_all.pdf#page=12
[Expert]
Mariko Kawaguchi: Specially Appointed Professor, Graduate School of Social Design Studies, Rikkyo University
Toshihiko Goto: Chief Executive Officer, Sustainability Forum Japan Board Member
Ichiro Sakata: Professor, Graduate School of Engineering Special Advisor to the President Institute of Engineering Innovation, School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo
- Indicated roles and titles are as of the indicated date.
High
● Cybersecurity
● Mitigation of climate change
● Prevention of terrorism
● Stable supply of energy
● Ecosystem conservation
● Development of AI and a digital
society
● Maintenance and development
of industrial infrastructure
Degreeof
● Resource circulation
● Security ensured through
defense
impact
● Social infrastructure and
● Safety, stability, and convenience
on
community-building to
of mobility
provide resilience against
● Prevention of environmental
society
disasters
pollution (atmospheric, aquatic
● Risk management
and noise pollution)
● Respect for human rights
● Usage of space and the oceans
● Fair business practices
● Cultivation of human resources
● Maintenance of labor
● Improvement of productivity
environments
● Promotion of diversity
● Organizational governance
High
Degree of impact on the Company
Step 4
Identifying Material
Issues
Step5
Setting Company-
Wide Goals and Progress
Monitoring Indicators
(KPIs)
CSR Committee members narrowed Material Issues down to five issues, which were formally finalized after Executive Committee and Board of Directors meetings in September 2020.
- A task force team comprising young and mid-level employees played a central role in establishing a draft of company-wide goals and KPIs for monitoring progress of materiality
- These were further considered in materiality subcommittees, and decided upon by the Materiality Council and disclosed
Five Material Issues identified based on social issues important to MHI Group
Business
●Provide energy solutions to enable a carbon neutral world
Contribution
●Transform society through Al and digitalization
(business-related)
●Build a safer and more secure world
Foundation to
●Promote diversity and improve employee engagement
Support Business
●Enhance corporate governance
(corporate-related)
