Reason for Publishing and Positioning of This Report (SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK)

Based on the Group Statement, which sums up the Group's management principles, MHI Group aims to continue its development alongside the changing world by responding to the present and future issues and needs of society with a variety of technologies and services.

To enhance the understanding of our philosophy among all of our stakeholders, we have integrated financial information, including management strategy and operating performance, with non-financial information related to the Group's environmental and social activities into the MHI REPORT (MHI Group Integrated Report). This SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK serves as a supplement to the MHI REPORT, summarizing non-financial information and presenting it along with detailed performance data to stakeholders who possess a vested interest in the sustainability initiatives of the Group.

Structure of Information Disclosure

The MHI REPORT contains financial and non-financial information that is important to understanding MHI Group.

The SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK and the Company SUSTAINABILITY website contain more detailed non-financial information.

Financial Information Non-Financial Information Important MHI REPORT

MHI FINANCIAL Website SUSTAINABILITY Website REPORT "INVESTORS" DATABOOK "SUSTAINABILITY"

Detailed MHI REPORT, MHI FINANCIAL REPORT: https://www.mhi.com/finance/library/annual/ SUSTAINABILITY: https://www.mhi.com/sustainability/ (Exhaustive)

Coverage

Target organization: In principle, the scope of reporting includes MHI and its consolidated subsidiaries.

The scope of some information is for MHI on a non-consolidated basis, in which case it is identified as such.

Target period: From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (includes information on some activities after March 31, 2023)

Reporting cycle: Annual

Date published: December 2023