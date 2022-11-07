Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Summary of Q&A at Presentation (98 KB)

Event Name: 1H FY2022 Financial Results Date: November 1, 2022 Speaker: Seiji Izumisawa, President and CEO Hisato Kozawa, Executive Vice President and CFO Questioner 1 Q: In Q2, business profit was ¥40 bn, but how do you assess the Q2 results versus the plan? Also, in the full-year forecast, exchange rate assumptions were revised toward a weaker yen, while business profit was left unchanged, which appears to be a downward revision in real terms. What were the negative factors behind this? Or was the latest forecast prepared conservatively, taking into account uncertainty? Kozawa: Our progress during the past three months has not deviated largely from our original projections. While there were negative factors in Q1, we were also able to enjoy the positive aspects of the depreciation of the yen in Q2, and therefore I think that we are making good progress. Regarding the full-year forecast, we could have increased business profit if we only considered the exchange rate assumptions. However, there are some uncertainties, including inflation and economic recession, and it's difficult to assess exactly how these factors will affect us. In particular, our performance shows that materials and logistics cost inflation have been affecting us quite a lot. Moreover, regarding foreign exchange rates, while our projections had included exposure to transactions in foreign currencies, even for yen-denominated transactions, there is actually a certain amount of impact on materials and logistics cost inflation from materials cost increases due to the depreciation of the yen. As a result, we do not believe that the yen's depreciation will have as much of a positive impact as originally thought. Therefore, we determined that it was premature to increase our profit forecast at this time. On the other hand, regarding the figures in each segment, we were confident enough in the performance of the Aircraft, Defense & Space segment to determine that it will do better than the original forecast and thus increased its profit guidance by ¥10 bn. As we could not make the determination that the company-wide business profit forecast merited revision, we slightly lowered the forecast for the relatively riskier Energy Systems segment by the same amount that we had raised the guidance for Aircraft, Defense & Space. Q: Regarding the impact of materials and logistics cost inflation and semiconductor shortages, your initial forecast included a positive impact of ¥10 bn. How do you view this now? Since the impact of inflation will be greater than expected, will you be able to make even more price increases in order to maintain the +¥10 bn target? 1 / 9

Kozawa: We had initially expected an impact of +¥10 bn, but we now believe that it will be around zero. This is because the impact of materials and logistics cost inflation has been more severe than anticipated. Although it is difficult to analyze the factors behind these cost increases, we believe a significant portion of this is from an increase in procurement costs due to the effect of the depreciation of the yen on yen-denominated transactions. Q: Is it safe to assume that price increases are proceeding steadily? Kozawa: I do not have the impression that price revisions are not proceeding as planned. I believe that we will experience the benefits of these price increases during 2H of this fiscal year, in accordance with the initial forecast. Q: Please provide a breakdown of the -¥17 bn impact on business profit from materials and logistics cost inflation and semiconductor shortages. Kozawa: The -¥17 bn includes +¥12 bn in price increase impact. This means that the gross negative impact from materials and logistics cost inflation was -¥29 bn, of which -¥19 bn came from materials cost inflation and -¥10 bn came from logistics cost inflation and semiconductor shortages. Questioner 2 Q: You maintained the company-wide business profit forecast while increasing Aircraft, Defense & Space and decreasing Energy Systems by the same amount. Could you let me know in which Energy Systems sub-segments you expect to see decreased business profit? Please also let me know the causes of this. Kozawa: At the time of our Q1 FY2022 Financial Results briefing, I explained the one-time expenses related to downsizing of our European coal-fired thermal power operations. We believe that some more organizational optimization costs may be incurred in the Steam Power business, which is one of the factors lowering business profit. Also, there are several large projects underway in Energy Systems with which there are some unexpected risks associated. Compared to the other segments, Energy Systems has the highest risk of earnings volatility, and if we had to choose a segment to revise our forecast downward, we determined that it would be Energy Systems. Q: Have there been any changes to the actuals or forecast for IGCC-related additional costs? Please let us know the P&L impact included in the 1H results. Kozawa: In Q2 FY2021, we booked ¥15 bn in IGCC-related additional costs. We have incurred some expenses in 1H of this fiscal year, but they were around half of last year's amount. 2 / 9

Q: At the Q1 briefing, you explained foreign exchange effects in terms of positive factors and temporary negative factors. In 1H, what was the status of the factors that had negatively impacted profit in Q1? Kozawa: The effects of foreign exchange rate revisions on provisions for losses on construction contracts continued to negatively impact the P&L during 1H. However, the positive flow-based factors over the six months of 1H exceeded these negative factors, resulting in a net positive impact from foreign exchange effects on our 1H results. Questioner 3 Q: Please let me know the background behind orders growth by business. Also, President Izumisawa mentioned that he felt that Energy Transition efforts including CO2 capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) are taking off in real terms. Could you let me know if this is resulting in not only inquiries about also orders? Also, how much of an impact do you see these new initiatives having on future order intake? Izumisawa: From the perspective of securing realistic sources of energy, renewable energy alone cannot meet energy demand. Therefore, there are growing needs for gas turbines. Moreover, customers have responded positively to our proposals related to future fuel conversions to hydrogen mixed or 100% firing. In Aero Engines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business has expanded as passenger air travel has recovered. We have also seen an increase in inquiries for compressors and other products. Regarding CO2 capture, inquiries for feasibility studies have been increasing since the previous fiscal year. In fact, inquiries in 1H alone have already exceeded the number received in FY2021. Due in part to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., I think demand has been growing for CO2 capture. However, we are still in the stage of waiting to see when these developments will lead to actual business. Kozawa: Just to clarify one point, CCUS is included in our Plant & Infrastructure segment, not Energy Systems. As mentioned in a recent press release, there is a hydrogen supply project called the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) Project in the U.S. for which we received orders for hydrogen production equipment. These orders are included in the Energy Systems segment. I would also like to briefly introduce a new item that has been added to our order intake disclosures. On page 20 of our 1H FY2022 Financial Results presentation, order intake for large-frame gas turbines through our Chinese licensee has been added for reference. Regarding gas turbines sold to the Chinese market, some turbines are manufactured in and shipped from Japan, while the relatively commoditized models are also manufactured by our partner. These MHI turbine models are licensed to this partner. China has been rapidly converting their power generation fleet to gas turbines. 3 / 9

Whereas our licensee received orders for seven units during FY2021, they have received orders for 19 units in 1H FY2022. Although MHI does not book revenue from the construction of the plants themselves, we do supply parts that eventually contribute to our order intake and revenue. Q: Regarding the new gas turbine orders you are booking, I know that customers have an eye toward hydrogen mixed or 100% firing. Has this served as a tailwind for gas turbine orders? Izumisawa: At this stage, customers do not have specific plans for hydrogen mixed or 100% firing. However, I believe that customers appreciate the fact that our gas turbines can achieve mixed hydrogen firing by simply changing the combustors. Q: Nuclear Power orders have also increased. Is this because plant restart efforts are increasing? Izumisawa: Yes, that is correct. Rather than this being a new development, there was a slight increase in orders related to continuing plant restart efforts, Specialized Security Facility construction, and the nuclear fuel cycle. Q: You increased the full-year forecast for business profit in Aircraft, Defense & Space, and I think that progress has been good in this segment. It appears that business profit improved even more from Q1 to Q2, but what factors are increasing business profit despite Commercial Aircraft's struggles on the revenue side? Kozawa: As for the reason that YoY business profit increases grew from Q1 to Q2, in addition to foreign exchange effects, there was also the contribution of fixed cost reductions in the Aero Structures business. The increase in the full-year forecast mostly comes from foreign exchange effects. Q: I believe that the absolute value of business profit in Aircraft, Defense & Space increased comparing Q1 and Q2 on their own. Is it correct to understand that this was also due to the effect of exchange rates and fixed cost reductions? Kozawa: The impact of foreign exchange effects was larger, I believe. Questioner 4 Q: In July of this year, natural gas and nuclear power were officially determined to be transitionally green energy sources by the EU Taxonomy. As the Taxonomy goes into effect in 2023, specific benefits may not yet be apparent, but normally, I believe that projects will be easier to obtain financing going forward. Is it OK to expect that, due to this, the business environment in gas turbines and nuclear power will improve even 4 / 9