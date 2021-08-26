Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Toho Gas and MHIET Successfully Conduct Test Operation of City Gas and Hydrogen Mixed-fuel Combustion in a Commercial Gas Engine for a Cogeneration System -- Rated operation at 35% hydrogen mixed fuel burning ratio a first in Japan

Toho Gas and MHIET Successfully Conduct Test Operation of City Gas and Hydrogen Mixed-fuel Combustion in a Commercial Gas Engine for a Cogeneration System -- Rated operation at 35% hydrogen mixed fuel burning ratio a first in Japan --

Tokyo, August 26, 2021 - Toho Gas Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), as part of a joint project to demonstrate mixed-fuel combustion with city gas and hydrogen using a commercial gas engine for a cogeneration system, have successfully conducted test operations that achieved the rated output with a 35% hydrogen mixed fuel burning ratio (by volume). This is the first such successful test in Japan(Note1).

The demonstration test was conducted at the Toho Gas Technical Research Institute in Tokai, Aichi Prefecture, using a commercial gas engine from MHIET. The aim is to acquire knowledge to facilitate city gas and hydrogen mixed-fuel combustion for existing cogeneration systems already installed at customer sites without extensive renovation of the equipment. City gas and hydrogen mixed-fuel combustion typically has issues of abnormal combustion (backfiring(Note2), knocking(Note3), preignition(Note4)), but the tests confirmed that a stable combustion state was possible by adjusting the input ratio of fuel and air, along with other modifications.

Going forward, Toho Gas and MHIET will continue to conduct research to further enhance the hydrogen mixed fuel burning ratio, contributing the advancement of hydrogen-use technologies and the realization of a hydrogen-based society.